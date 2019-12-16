Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on 1000 rounds of American Eagle 5.56mm 55gr FMJBT Loose Pack (XM193) Ammunition for just $289.99 a case. That is $0.289 each a round that is a great price for Federal 5.56. Compare prices here and you see that this a great deal!

To get this deal working you need to purchase the ammo online at Palmetto State Armory and pay $289.99 plus your shipping at check out then go to the rebate link below and apply for the additional $30.00 pre paid credit card!

American Eagle 5.56mm 55 Grain FMJBT Ammunition, 1000 Rounds Loose Pack – XM193BK Federal XM193BK 5.56 1000rd Case XM193 product is first run, first quality product manufactured at Lake City Army Ammunition Plant for Federal Cartridge. All XM193 product is the same regardless of the sku or part number. (ie. XM193C is the same as XM193F, XM193CBP and etc…) The only difference is the package configuration.

1000rds American Eagle 5.56mm 55gr FMJBT Loose Pack:



1000rds American Eagle 5.56mm Ammo & Ten Magpul PMAG 30rd Mags Cart Check 12/16/2019:

Daily Gun Deals are the short-term money saving deals AmmoLand News' Editors search out each day on the world wide web. Be forewarned that many of these deals will sell quickly or expire by the time you read them, but hey we tried. When we find sweet deals on gun products, we need we will be passing along those tips to AmmoLand News readers so you can save cash too. We have your back. Click the product name link for more info and to buy online.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, please subscribe to our daily emails list here.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.



Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!