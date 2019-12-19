Addington’s Amazing Archery Coming to the Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo, Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Not very many people can shoot an aspirin in mid-air with a bow and arrow. Let alone, accomplish that feat, with the bow behind their back. Frank Arrington Jr., though, has become a master of it and he performs the trick at each and every show he takes part it.

Addington will bring his trick shot archery prowess to the Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad at the Paducah-McCracken County Expo, January 17-19, 2020. Addington, who is a native of Texas, performs his entire show with his bow behind his back.

Addington is well known for hitting a tiny aspirin in mid-air, which led to the nickname of “The Aspirin Buster.” The Texan, who received his first bow at just four-years-old, learned to shoot instinctively, without any sights or aiming devices.

Addington has performed to enthusiastic crowds from coast-to-coast, including at the Tavern on the Green in Central Park in New York City, the Cow Palace in San Francisco, and countless sports shows, fishing shows, boat shows, RV shows, fairs, festivals, and corporate events. Addington even performed a private show for country music star Toby Keith in 2006.

Addington is a major proponent of fostering the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts, encouraging youth to take a break from their cell phones and electronic devices to spend time outdoors with their family. Addington is an advocate of families taking time to fish, camp, hike, hunt, shoot archery or do a number of activities outdoors together.

Single-day tickets for the Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad are $10/Adults in advance and $4/Youth, (ages 13-17). Kids ages 12-under are free, but will need a ticket, which can be obtained online or at the box office. Adult 2-Day tickets are also available in advance for $18, with a 2-day Youth ticket $8 (ages 13-17).

A special Family 4-Pack is available for just $24, which includes admission for any one day of the show for 2 Adults and 2 Youths (ages 13-17). All four attendees must enter the show at the same time for this offer. The Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo is a fun-filled family experience, including archery ranges for kids and numerous Door Prize giveaways.

Save money by purchasing tickets in advance online as ticket prices will increase the day of the show at the door.

A 1-year subscription to Field & Stream or Outdoor Life magazine is included with paid admission as well as door prize entry.

For more information on the Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo, visit www.fieldandstreamexpo.com.

The Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo in Paducah is sponsored by Suzuki KingQuad and Paducah Shooters Supply.



