AmmoSquared Inc. Signs Laura Burgess Marketing (LBM)

Boise, Idaho (Ammoland.com) AmmoSquared Inc., a revolutionary digital ammunition subscription and distribution platform, has partnered with public relations industry veteran group, Laura Burgess Marketing. AmmoSquared, founded in 2015 as a family-owned, garage-based ammunition business, has restructured as part of their business plan for forecasted exponential growth.

AmmoSquared is now a Delaware C-Corp. with a warehouse in Idaho, and has expanded the executive team to include Chris Corriveau as CTO and Clay Knight as Head of Design. With a combined revenue of over one million dollars from 4,500 subscribers in all the continental states, AmmoSquared is ramping up for AmmoSquared 2.0, a robust digital platform allowing subscribers to purchase, store, exchange, and receive ammunition. As part of their strategy, the team is issuing Series Seed Preferred Shares to accredited and non-accredited investors through equity crowdfunding portal Wefunder.

“Working with a PR group embedded in our industry was one of our key initiatives for AmmoSquared,” Dan Morton, CEO of AmmoSquared, said. “Laura Burgess Marketing has the outreach and networking capabilities to access not only our market but also tell our story across a national platform.” “We are very excited to be working with a company that has their sights set on the future, growing a profitable business in the digital age,” Laura Burgess, President of LBM, added. “What the team at AmmoSquared is doing may seem revolutionary to some, but they have taken considerable time to understand their customers, the ammunition market and what they expect from an online experience.”

LBM will be responsible for disseminating company news and stories for media placement to grow awareness in the ammunition consumer market. LBM will also work with the team in their influencer marketing program, helping to validate and track like-minded individuals on YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

For investment information visit: wefunder.com/ammosquared

About AmmoSquared Inc.:

Started in 2015 as an LLC by husband and wife team Dan and Danielle Morton, the company incorporated in July 2019 as a Delaware C-Corp and brought on Chris Corriveau as CTO and Clay Knight as Head of Design. The company has generated over $1m in revenue to date through its innovative ammo subscription service. Plans are underway to build AmmoSquared 2.0 – a next-generation digital ammunition exchange platform that will allow customers a new approach to purchasing, exchanging, and managing ammunition online.

For company info visit: ammosquared.com

About Laura Burgess Marketing:

Laura Burgess Marketing provides public relations and marketing communications to companies within the law enforcement, tactical, military, shooting sports and outdoor markets. Laura Burgess, an industry veteran, and Ashley Gall have over 40 years of combined experience in PR, marketing, social media, and content development. Laura Burgess Marketing’s current client list includes Big Horn Armory, Cimarron Firearms Company, EAA Corp., Lyman Products, MasterPiece Arms Inc., Morphix Technologies, North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors Public Safety & Supplier division, Othram, Pilgrim Ammunition, Proforce Equipment, and Shell Shock Technologies. Laura Burgess Marketing is headquartered in New Bern, North Carolina, with a satellite office in Maryland. www.lauraburgess.com