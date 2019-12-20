AR500 Armor is Having a 50+% Off Body Armor Package Sale

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Body Armor makers AR500 is having a blow-out-sale on body armor packages including plates and trauma pads starting at $159.99 and $199.99.

The AR500 Armor Veritas is our modular plate carrier embodiment fueled by years of feedback and evaluation as a body armor manufacturer. Fusing every desirable feature into a finely crafted, cost effective modular system with no compromise. The result astounded even us. The Veritas is one of our signature plate carriers, and with that represents what the AR500 Armor R&D team, and brand stand for. The Veritas by AR500 Armor is designed to compete, scale, and leave you wanting for nothing.

Accepting 10” x 12” body armor, the Veritas Plate Carrier features a minimalistic profile without sacrificing real-estate and is smaller, but more modular, than its larger kin the Testudo. Intense care was given to material choice in effort to forge a comfortable, ventilated, and lightweight plate carrier. Durable 3D mesh lines both the inner plate pockets with inlayed soft loop Velcro pontoon attachment points. removable mesh padded shoulder pads are included, each featuring tri-loop guides and attachment points. The low-profile emergency drag handle traverses through the entire back half of the plate carrier for increased strength. Broad 2” side buckles secure the adjustable straps, and are user-removable for increased comfort when running the Veritas cummerbund.

Each row of webbing and all high-stress points are Bar-Tack stitch reinforced for durability. All webbing features soft loop for versatility. Dual upper and lower admin pockets provide ample built-in storage and scalability for the Veritas cummerbund system, and kangaroo pouch. Upper admin pocket features inner elastic divided keepers for gear retention. Easy-to-grip Hypalon pull tabs embrace each pocket for accessibility in all conditions. Generous upper front & rear soft loop Velcro panels easily accommodate patches and large ID panels.

The entire construction is genuine 500D Cordura nylon for the perfect balance of durability and weight reduction. Impact-resistant made in the USA buckles reduce failure points in these critical areas where many carriers fail. Front chest rig mounts are compatible with all common chest rig adapters, along with rear vertical load-bearing attachment points. Both allowing for upper or lower mounting positions.

Package includes:

(1) Veritas Modular Plate Carrier

(2) AR500 Armor® Level III 10″ x 12″ ASC Curved Base Coat Plates

(2) AR500 Armor® Trauma Pads

When experience, persistence, and theory collide, man-made evolution flourishes. The AR500 Armor Testudo plate carrier changes the game once again in its new Generation 2 form. Welcome back Testudo. The larger companion to our Veritas modular plate carrier, we follow suit and stick with our core principals of professional-grade armor carriers with unrivaled value and craftsmanship, using superior components. Now marking the second addition to our signature plate carrier line-up. You will not be disappointed.

Unique to the Testudo, it is capable of accommodating either 10” x 12”, or large 11” X 14” body armor of any type. With a fully adjustable cummerbund and shoulder straps, the Testudo is versatile and viable for large or medium body types. Rugged side retention buckles and straps are included. Each side removable for user-adjustable level of retention and comfort, compatible with or without cummerbund installed. We retain a lightweight and durable profile by using genuine 500D Cordura nylon for construction. Strategic lower-offset rear shoulder mounts position the rear plate pocket higher, alleviating the traditional “low hanging” rear plate pocket as seen on carriers that lost sight of proper armor placement. Inner plate retention straps on both pockets further ensure ideal body armor ride height for optimal vital coverage.

3D Mesh Technology dramatically increases ventilation and air-flow for a cooling and comfort improving effect, located on both body facing inner linings, and the removable shoulder pads. Shoulder pads also feature our tri-loop guides and attachment points. Soft loop Velcro lines all webbed sections for added versatility and mounting options. The heavy-duty drag handle is fortified by engaging down the rear portion of the plate carrier. Reinforced Bar-tack, double, and double backed stitching throughout contract durability.

Dual admin pockets increase storage capacity, both featuring Hypalon easy-to-grip pull tabs for reliable access. The upper admin pocket features elastic divider retention straps while the lower is designed to accommodate our improved Kangaroo magazine pouch insert. Impact-resistant buckles are manufactured in the USA and add at least four toughness points in critical areas.

The Testudo cummerbund front flap boasts generous Hypalon tabs for easy actuation and adjustment. Fully adjustable for girth and larger frames, the cummerbund has been reinforced with Hypalon eyelet pass-throughs and heavy-duty shock cord, allowing optimal expansion and retention when adjusted. Side plate compatible as sold, the built-in cummerbund side plate pouches accept 6 x 6”, or 6” x 8” side plates of any armor type.

Derived from years of customer feedback, experience, and understanding, the Generation 2 Testudo is all-inclusive and on point, ready to protect the warrior out of the gate. Perfection delivered with no additional accessories required, except armor of course.

The Testudo front and rear plate pockets are compatible with our Trauma Plate Insert. This insert allows user-configurable in conjunction armor systems to be created. The Trauma Plate Insert accommodates 6” x 6”, 6” x 8”, and 8” x 10” body armor, and attaches to a dedicated attachment point in each plate pocket. Trauma Plate Insert

Stay in The Fight. A Proud Member of the Armored Republic.

The AR500 Armor team sincerely thanks you for your trust and loyalty. In addition to our body armor, the Testudo® adds to our signature line of product we consider warrior ready. Gear you can undoubtedly trust. Let our Testudo be your shield, and we’ll continue to serve you and deliver on all AR500 Armor core values for the years to come.

Designed by AR500 Armor in Phoenix, Arizona, Manufactured to our strict quality standards in Vietnam.

Multi-Cam Testudo model is constructed using all genuine Multi-Cam USA sourced material.

Package includes:

(1) Testudo Gen 2 Plate Carrier

(2) Level III 10″ x 12″ Curved Plates

(2) 10″ x 12″ Trauma Pads

ABOUT AR500 ARMOR

AR500 Armor® launched its own line of ballistic armor and body armor solutions in 2012. We entered the industry with the mindset of manufacturing top quality, reliable products that offered our customers high value solutions. Our products are intended for responsible law-abiding American citizens, our law-enforcement personnel, and our military personnel; we currently sell to legal residents of the United States.

With our unique in-house manufacturing processes and ability to acquire material made to our specifications, we’ve set the standard for ballistic steel core body armor. Utilizing industry leading spall and fragmentation mitigation coatings we've further increased what's possible with ballistic steel. Our products are available through our website and authorized dealers throughout the United States. AR500 Armor® is a privately held business; Our Headquarters, team members, and manufacturing facility are located in Phoenix, Arizona.