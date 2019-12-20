ArachniGRIP Offers Great Holiday Gifts for Shooters

Parker, CO– (Ammoland.com) – ArachniGRIP, creator and manufacturer of the innovative Slide Spider® adhesive slide grip, is proud to offer the perfect holiday gift for shooters.

Santa says: Give the gift of safety and control to your semi-auto pistol shooter.

The easy to install, long wearing, Slide Spider by ArachniGRIP gives your favorite semi an extra amount of style while aiding in slide control when chambering or clearing malfunctions. At only $19.95, the Slide Spider makes a great stocking stuffer. It's the gift they won't want to be without.

The Slide Spider grip by ArachniGRIP is available for most semi auto pistols. It is easy to install and extremely durable. The Slide Spider grip products enable the shooter to gain increased control through a safe and secure hold. The products offer additional tactical advantages under challenging operating conditions, including extreme moisture and temperature. In addition, these products aid shooters with weak or weakened hand strength and those with medical conditions such as arthritis.

About ArachniGRIP®:

ArachniGRIP® was founded by two lifelong firearms enthusiasts. We are located in Parker, Colorado, at the base of the Rocky Mountains. Our company believes that all shooters should have the advantages of proper equipment and training. Our products and instructional videos are designed to aid shooters in the safe, practical use and control of their firearms.