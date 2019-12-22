Blue August to Represent Elite Iron

Jackson, TN – Blue August, LLC, a creative marketing and public relations firm specializing in the outdoors industry, is proud to announce a new relationship with Elite Iron.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to work with Elite Iron,” says Josh Sykes of Blue August. “They have been in the firearms industry for over 15 years, and we look forward to teaming up to promote their product line.”

Blue August will assist Elite Iron in public and media relations through brand awareness, product promotion, and industry presence. Blue August will draft and distribute product announcements and other company news, find and place product evaluation opportunities, and serve as a mediator between the company and media representatives.

Elite Iron has been a premier designer and manufacturer of professional-grade firearms equipment and accessories for 15 years.

They are well known for their high-quality professional-grade sound suppressors, designed to provide enhanced accuracy and superior sound reduction for a wide range of calibers. In addition, they have brought the revolutionary “Revolution Bipod” to the industry, with a superior design offering an alternative to traditional bipods and helping shooters make the toughest shots.

Elite Iron will be exhibiting at SHOT Show in Las Vegas, NV from January 21-24. Attendees can visit them at booth #20311 to see the current product line.

For more information about Elite Iron, visit www.eliteiron.com. For press inquiries contact Monica Arnold at pr@blueaugust.com.