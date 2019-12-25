Checking Out Cedar Mill Pistol and Long Gun Cases – Review

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- I recently reviewed a Cedar Mill Desperado Guitar Gun case, which I used for my AR-15, and I loved it.

When Cedar Mill sent me the Desperado, they also sent me a couple of other cases to try out. One was their pistol case with a Glock foam cutout, and the other case that they sent to me was the Iron Clasp – Cam Latch long gun case with pluck and pick foam.

They chose to send the Cedar Mill Pistol Case in desert tan. I have a lot of black pistol cases, and I wanted something different. They also offer the case in black, olive grab green, and Air Force gray. The colors of the plastic case look perfect.

The case measures 12″ x 8″ x 3.5″ in diameter. With the pluck and pick foam, the case can hold most revolvers and full-size pistols. In addition to the Glock insert and the pluck and pick foam, Cedar Mill also offers an EVA pistol insert and an eggshell insert for the case.

The case is TSA approved to transport firearms. It has the required two locking points. Cedar Mill says that the case went through testing by TSA agents and also private security guards to ensure it meets TSA standards. All you have to do is throw two locks on the case, and you should be able to fly with it no problem.

Cedar Mill didn't make the case out of ordinary plastic. They chose to use carbon fiber reinforced polypropylene. Engineers designed this material to bend and not crack when under stress like cheaper plastic. I decided to test it out by throwing it from a two-story building onto an asphalt surface, and it held up beautifully. I also put 200lbs of weight on the case, and it held up fine.

Despite the abuse, outside of a few minor scratches, there wasn’t any damage. The case didn't crack. The inside of the Cedar Mill Pistol case was undamaged. My Glock 19 that was inside the case was unharmed. I was really nervous about the test because I didn't want to damage my Glock. Luckily, we do not have to cross that bridge.

The Cedar Mill Pistol case has a dust and water rating of IP64. The first digit is for protection against dust. An evaluation of six means that the case is entirely dust-tight. No dust or other small particles can get into the case. The second number has to do with water. A metric of four means Cedar Mill designed the case to protect its contents from splashes. Your items will not get wet in the rain, but will if you submerge it, the case will take on water.

Overall, I am happy with the case. It isn't a high-end case, but it is an excellent case for $29.99. That price includes the pluck and pick insert. The Glock insert will cost you an extra $19.99, but it is worth the additional cost to me.

The one drawback to the case is the Glock insert. Don't get me wrong. It works well, but the cut out doesn't look like a Glock. It seems like it has a hammer cut out. I thought Cedar Mill sent me the wrong insert. After trying multiple firearms, and I found that only my Glock fits.

The second case Cedar Mill sent me was the Iron Clasp – Cam Latch long gun case. I was looking forward to getting this case because I needed one for my Henry lever action. This case is a heavy-duty case. When I say heavy-duty, I mean, it is probably the sturdiest case I have ever owned.

The first thing I noticed about the case is that it is heavy. It weighs in just under 15lbs. That is without any long gun in the case. Before even testing the case, I knew it would survive anything this side of shooting it with a large caliber rifle.

A good friend of mine that goes by the name CloverTac on YouTube tossed his off a cliff into a quarry, and it survived. I wanted to test the Iron Clasp – Cam Latch long gun case out as well, so I planned a few things, but let's look at each feature before I go into the testing I completed on a test.

Just like the Cedar Mill pistol case, the Iron Clasp – Cam Latch long gun case is TSA approved to fly with as checked luggage. TSA agents and private security guards have inspected and tested the case to ensure it meets all requirements to fly with on a plane such as two locking points.

Cedar Mill made the clasp out of solid steel. It isn't thin sheet metal, but seriously thick steel. You then make a quarter-turn of the cam latch to seal the case shut from the elements.

The case has an IP67 rating when the user shuts and latches it. The six means that Cedar Mill designed the case to be completely dustproof. The seven means that the case is waterproof up to one meter. It is so dust and waterproof it has a valve to let air in the case.

I decided to test out the Iron Clasp – Cam Latch long gun case to see how well it would perform. I heard that the company overbuilt the case, so I wanted to make sure it would hold up against any abuse people might put the case through while traveling. TSA can be rough!

The first thing I wanted to test out was the waterproofing of the Iron Clasp – Cam Latch long gun case. I filled up a bathtub full of water and placed the case into the water. I let it soak for an hour and then came back to see if any water leaked into the case. I opened up the case to find the inside completely dry.

I threw the case off a third-story balcony of a friend's apartment building. The case landed in the grass with a giant thud. The case landed on a corner and left about a six-inch deep impact crater in the ground. We were not expecting that, so we grabbed the case and ran inside.

The Iron Clasp – Cam Latch long gun case remained tightly closed. The latches remained sealed. There was absolutely no damage to the case. It was dirty due to the impact. This dirt enabled me to test another one of Cedar Mill's claim. The case was very easy to clean.

The Cedar Mill Iron Clasp – Cam Latch long gun case passed every test I threw at it. I am very happy with the quality. It retails for $139.99, which is a deal when compared to other more expensive cases that I have to transport my guns.

Readers can find out more about Cedar Mill's gun cases at https://www.cedarmillfirearms.com/

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. He is the former CEO of Veritas Firearms, LLC and is the co-host of The Patriot News Podcast which can be found at www.blogtalkradio.com/patriotnews. John has written extensively on the patriot movement including 3%'ers, Oath Keepers, and Militias. In addition to the Patriot movement, John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and is currently working on a book on leftist deplatforming methods and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, on Facebook at realjohncrump, or at www.crumpy.com.