USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman's Guide has a sale on used U.S Military Surplus .50 Caliber Ammo cans at $8.99 each or four for $35.96 plus shipping. This is a great price as even discount kings at Amazon cannot beat this price. TIP: the more you order the cheaper the shipping price each, orders over $49.00 ship free for club members.

“Light 'em up!” Originally used to haul deadly .50 caliber firepower, this solid metal Ammo Box is ready for a second tour of duty. If it could speak, it would tell of the unrelenting ferocity from the roar of .50 cal. rounds…known to pierce light armor and level young trees with unrelenting firepower. Now this can is ready to be used as military-grade waterproof storage! SOLID METAL, STACKABLE STORAGE IS READY FOR A SECOND TOUR OF DUTY. Recruit this rugged Ammo Can to keep contents bone-dry and protected. Store your own ammo, shooting accessories, hunting stuff, poker winnings or use it in the garage to organize vital tools. It's stackable, sturdy and priced right! Genuine U.S. military issue.

Sturdy steel construction is built to last.

Rubber O-ring protects contents from dust and moisture.

Swing-up carry handle for easy transport.

Front metal latch with metal handle securely keeps can closed.

Holds 7 boxes of 2-3/4″ 12 Gauge shells. Note: These cans are military-sized .50 caliber ammo cans. .50 caliber is the general size, contents indicated on the side of the can will vary (5.56, 12 Ga,etc.)

Sportsmans Guide Military Surplus 50 Caliber Used Ammo Can Cart Check 12/20/2019:

