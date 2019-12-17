Ducks Unlimited Applauds Senate EPW Committee Action on Conservation Package

Legislation includes NAWCA, Chesapeake WILD Act and PR Modernization Act.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – -(AmmoLand.com)- The Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), led by Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) and Ranking Member Tom Carper (D-DE), passed the bi-partisan America’s Conservation Enhancement (ACE) Act, which affects many important wetland habitat and wildlife conservation programs.

The package includes reauthorization of the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), the Chesapeake Watershed Investments for Landscape Defense (Chesapeake WILD) Act, the Pittman-Robertson Modernization Act, and reauthorization of the Chesapeake Bay Program, among other provisions.

“With this action today, the Senate is conserving wetland habitat across North America, guaranteeing future generations may enjoy our natural treasures from the Boreal forests of Canada to the Caribbean coastline,” said Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam. “Ducks Unlimited’s volunteers and supporters are proud to match this funding and make more of an impact, sooner. We thank Chairman Barrasso and Ranking Member Carper for their leadership in introducing this important legislation, and we urge their colleagues in the Senate to support its passage when it comes before their chamber for a vote.”

NAWCA is a voluntary matching grant program that leverages non-federal and federal funds for wetland restoration. Since enactment in 1989, NAWCA has conserved more than 30 million acres and created an average of 7,500 new jobs annually. Every dollar spent by the federal government, on average, receives a $3 match from program partners like Ducks Unlimited. NAWCA is the nation’s most successful wetlands conservation program. The ACE Act reauthorizes NAWCA at $60 million a year until 2024.

The Chesapeake Bay is the largest estuary in the United States and, historically, one of the most productive bodies of water in the world. The Chesapeake Bay program is a unique regional partnership, managed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), whose mission is to reverse the degradation of the bay and restore its watershed and wildlife. The ACE Act reauthorizes appropriations for the Chesapeake Bay Program at $90 million through 2025.

The Chesapeake WILD Act will create a grant program within the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) to support habitat restoration in the Chesapeake Bay region. In addition, the Secretary of Interior must work with federal, state and local agencies and organizations to identify, prioritize and implement restoration activities within the watershed.

The Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act directs a federal excise tax on firearms and ammunition purchased by sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts and directs it toward a Wildlife Restoration Trust Fund to aid the efforts of state entities to manage habitat and conserve wildlife populations. The Pittman-Robertson Modernization Act will provide state agencies with greater flexibility to manage and distribute resources allocated through the fund and enable the use of resources to recruit and educate the next generation of hunters and outdoorsmen.

For more information, visit www.ducks.org





Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 14.5 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.