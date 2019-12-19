Ducks Unlimited Commends $46 Million for Wetlands Conservation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – -(AmmoLand.com)- The U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate agreed to government funding legislation that includes $46 million in appropriations for the bipartisan North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), $4 million over the baseline funding level. This legislation will now go to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“NAWCA, combined with other sources, has provided critical funding for our mission to conserve wetland habitat and restore waterfowl populations throughout North America for thirty years,” said Ducks Unlimited CEO Adam Putnam. “Continued funding for NAWCA will ensure we leave our shared natural resources in good shape for future generations. We thank the Members of Congress who supported this robust increase in funding for one of our nation’s most effective conservation programs – a program that benefits waterfowl, other wildlife, people and their communities.”

NAWCA is a voluntary matching grant program that leverages non-federal and private funds for wetland restoration. Since enactment in 1989, NAWCA has conserved more than 30 million acres and created an average of 7,500 new jobs annually. Every dollar spent by the federal government, on average, receives a $3 match from program partners like Ducks Unlimited. NAWCA is the nation’s most successful wetlands conservation program.

NAWCA partnership grants play an important role in meeting Ducks Unlimited’s mission, from restoring altered wetlands and enhancing water quality, to reducing soil erosion and mitigating the damaging effects of floods. In addition, many projects provide outstanding recreational opportunities, like hunting and bird watching.

