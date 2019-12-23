EAA Girsan MC1911C Commander Pistol, Now Available in .45 & 9mm ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

EAA’s new Commander-sized 1911-style pistols have features, options, and performance similar to the more expensive versions, with money to spare for accessories or ammo.

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.), importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, have taken the popular 1911 Commander-style pistol and put their stamp of excellence and affordability on their new Girsan MC1911C and C-TV pistols in .45 ACP and now 9mm.

The 1911 pistol-style is one of the most sought-after models for everyday carry and competition and the new MC1911C and C-TV pistols will not disappoint. The fully-machined steel frame and slide are offered in three finishes: Blue/Black, Two-Tone, and a Dark Earth finish. The pistols feature a checkered frame grip front and back for added grip confidence. An accessory rail in front of the trigger guard allows for lights and lasers. Many of the features on these pistols are typically found on more expensive competition pistols, but come standard on the MC1911C and C-TV, such as a Novak® style rear sight, an extended beavertail with checkering, a long-hole hammer, slide serrations, and a skeletonized trigger. An option for a Dot Carry Optic instead of the Novak sight is available on the MC1911C-TV.

The new Girsan MC1911C and C-TV pistols not only look great but are outstanding performers. A clean, crisp trigger pull generally comes in at around 3.5 to 4 lbs. See the full line of EAA’s new Girsan 1911 style pistols here:

EAA MC1911C and MC1911C-TV Specifications:

Model: MC1911C – MC1911C-TV

Calibers: .45 ACP, 9mm – .45 ACP, 9mm

Action: SA – SA

BBL: 4” – 4”

Mag. Cap: 8 +1 rounds – 8 +1 round

OAL: 8” – 8”

Height: 5.65” – 6.65”

Width: 1.22” – 1.22”

Weight: 2.35 lbs. – 2.35 lbs.

MSRP: $572.29 (Blue/Black) – $671.34 (Blue/Black)

$595.18 (Two-Tone, Dark Earth)(less $$ online) – $694.23 (Two-Tone, Dark Earth)

For more information on EAA Corp., visit www.eaacorp.com or check out them out on Facebook, YouTube, or Pinterest.

EAA MC1911C-TV-DT

EAA Girsan MC1911C

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com