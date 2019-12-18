Geissele SSA 2 Stage Trigger, FREE Streamlight ProTac HL X Flashlight & FREE S&H $240

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Primary Arms has a pack sale on the Geissele SSA 2 Stage Trigger that comes with a FREE Streamlight ProTac HL X Flashlight and FREE shipping for just $240.00. Consider that the Geissele SSA retails for $280.00 all by itself, the FREE $60.00 Streamlight ProTac HL X Flashlight and that is why this is a great deal.

Geissele Automatics Super Semi-Automatic SSA Two Stage AR-15 Trigger .154″ GAT-SSA The Geissele SSA trigger installs in your lower receiver in the same way that a Mil-Spec trigger is installed and uses a standard .154” trigger and hammer pin so it will fit in any Mil-Spec stripped lower receiver. It features a curved trigger bow that feels comfortable on your finger and helps give you a consistent pull every time. Not only does it work in 5.56 or .223 AR-15 rifles, but it works in .308 AR-10 pattern rifles. Each trigger is precision EDM wire cut from heavy-duty tool steel with a durable black finish giving you the reliability and durability you can depend on. Features: Uses Mil-Spec .154” trigger pins for maximum compatibility with lower receivers

Works with 5.56/.223 and .308 AR pattern rifles

Designed for combat, home defense, and Law Enforcement use

Smooth, consistent two-stage trigger pull

Comes with one 4.5lb. trigger spring

EDM wire cut from heavy duty tool steel

Features a curved trigger bow for maximum ergonomics

Great for close quarters combat (CQB) and mid-range carbine work Note: Trigger pull weights are approximate and may vary slightly between rifles. Streamlight ProTac HL X 1000 Lumen Dual Fuel Tactical Flashlight STL88065 The Streamlight ProTac HL-X is the duel-fuel tactical light you've been waiting for. Loaded with the latest technology, the HL-X is capable of throwing a blinding 1,000 lumens of light out to 330 meters, while maintaining a low setting ideal for long battery life and navigation. Powered by your choice of a single 18650 rechargeable battery or a pair of CR123A batteries. Features: Bright 27,100 candela beam reaches out to over 360 yards

Multi-function tail cap

TEN-TAP programming

Strobe feature (that can be disabled)

Powered by your choice of two CR123A lithium batteries or an 18650 rechargeable

IPX7 water proof to 1 meter for thirty minutes and impact tested to 2 meters

Durable aluminum body with anodized finish

Compact size at just 5.43″ and 6.2 oz (5.7 oz with CR123A)

Includes nylon sheath, pocket clip, and (2) CR123A batteries

Limited lifetime warranty through Streamlight

RoHS compliant This compact powerhouse is fully compatible with standard 1″ flashlight mounts.

Related Reviews:

Geissele SSA 2 Stage Trigger, FREE Streamlight ProTac HL X Flashlight Deal Cart Check 12/18/2019:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!