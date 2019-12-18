Daily Gun Deal: PreOrder Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm Micro Compact $474.99 FREEs&h

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Last week we featured the OSP or Optics ready version of this gun deal. Now at $20.00 less Brownells is taking pre-delivery-orders for the basic Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm Micro Compact U-Dot pistol that with coupon code “V2G” (not as good but if that <–code stops working try “V2G” for $25.00 off) you can pick it up for $474.99 with FREE shipping. This is great way to save some $$ while getting one of the coolest new guns to come out this year.

After years of development, we are proud to introduce the Hellcat, the highest capacity micro compact 9mm in the world and the next generation of defensive pistol from Springfield Armory. The 3″ barreled micro compact pistol features a class leading capacity of 11+1 with its patented magazine — 13+1 with the included extended mag — and is the result of years of painstaking development and engineering in addition to intensive collaboration with top engineers, shooters and self defense experts. The Hellcat is offered in two models, with this one being the standard with the fixed U-Dot sight system. NOT the OSP. The Hellcat is offered in two models, the standard with the fixed U-Dot™ sight system and an OSP model ready to accept red dot sights. Action Type: Striker Fired

Barrel Length: 3″

Capacity: 11+1-Round, 13+1-Round

Cartridge: 9 mm Luger

Finish: Black

Front Sight: Adjustable Tritium

Length: 6″

Magazine Included: 1 x 11-Round, 1 x 13-Round

Magazine Type: Removable

Muzzle: Plain

Rear Sight: Adjustable Tritium

Safety: No

Stock Material: Polymer

Weight: 1.15 lbs The Hellcat OSP features a removable seamless cover plate that allows direct mounting of a micro red dot to the slide for the lowest possible profile that co-witnesses the U-Dot sight system included on both pistols.

Check out the Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm Micro Compact:

PreOrder Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm Micro Compact Deal Cart Check 10/16/2019:

