Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Plametto State Armory has a complete rifle, the PSA PA-15 16″ Nitride A2 Mid-Length 5.56 NATO MOE AR-15 Rifle on sale for just $499.99. That is 32% off the $740.00 price, you save $240.00.

Barrel: Chrome Moly steel. Chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1:7 twist rate, M4 barrel extension, and a mid-length gas system. Barrel is finished off with a black Magpul MOE Mid-Length handguard, F-Marked gas sight base, and an A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is machined to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized. Uppers include forward assist and dust cover. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a Mil-Spec manufacturer. Bolt: Full-auto profile bolt carrier group. Shot-peened, mil-spec Carpenter No. 158® steel bolt. Gas key hardened to USGI Specifications, fastened with grade 8 screws, and staked per Mil-Spec. Lower: These forged lowers are quality made using 7075-T6 aluminum and are marked “MULTI” for caliber. Finish is hardcoat anodized. Mil-Spec diameter 7075-T6 buffer tube is hardcoat anodized, has six adjustment positions, and is fitted with a Magpul MOE Carbine Stock. The grip and trigger guard are Black MOE components and the fire control group is a PSA Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT) single-stage assembly. Barrel Length: 16″

Barrel Material: 4150V Chrome Moly Vanadium Steel

Barrel Profile: A2 Style

Chamber: 5.56 NATO

Twist Rate: 1 in 7”

Extension: M4

Gas System: Mid-Length

Gas Block Type: F-marked Front Sight Base

Upper Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Style: M4 flat top with feedramps

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized

Forward Assist: Yes

Dust Cover: Yes

Handguard Type: Polymer

Handguard Style: Magpul, Black

Handguard Length: Mid-Length

Bolt Steel: Carpenter 158

Bolt Carrier Steel: 8620

Staked Gas Key: Yes

Lower Receiver: Forged 7075 T6 Aluminum

Receiver Finish: Hardcoat Anodized

Fire Control Group: Single-Stage, Enhanced Polished Trigger (EPT)

Buffer Tube: 7075 T6 Aluminum

Stock Adjustment: 6-position

Stock: Magpul Carbine Stock, Black

Length: 33″

Weight: 6.5 lbs.

Magazine: 30 Round Aluminum Black Includes: Magpul MBUS Rear Sight, Black.

All PSA rifles are well-reviewed:

PSA PA-15 Nitride A2 Mid-Length 5.56 NATO MOE AR-15 Rifle Deal Cart Check 12/17/2019:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!