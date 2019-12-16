Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Brownells does not honor coupon codes over the phone! If you call them they will just try and get you to pay full price. You must follow the links below and place your orders online to get these deals. See our cart image below on how we did it.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is having a sale on the Vortex Optics SPARC II Red Dot Sight that with coupon code “MDX” in the cart you can pick it up for $114.99 with FREE Shippng. The Vortex SPARC retails for $180.00 on average, this deal beats the pants off Amazon's price. You save good $$$$!

Get on target fast with the SPARC II. Ultra-compact and lightweight, the SPARC II (Speed Point Aiming for Rapid Combat) is equally at home mounted on an AR-15 or shotgun. Digital rear facing controls for powering on/off and adjusting the 2 MOA daylight bright red dot brightness at ten intensity levels—automatically returning to the last dot intensity used when powered up. Rugged single-piece body machined from aircraft grade aluminum is o-ring sealed for waterproof and fogproof performance.

Vortex Optics Sparc II Red Dot 2 MOA Dot Video Reviews:

Vortex Optics Sparc II Red Dot 2 MOA Dot Cart Check 11/08/2019:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term money saving deals AmmoLand News' Editors find each day on the world wide web. Be forewarned that many of these deals will sell quickly or expire by the time you read them, but hey we tried. When we find sweet deals on gun products we need we will be passing along those tips to AmmoLand News readers so you can save cash too. We have your back. Click the product name link for more info and to buy online.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal please subscribe to our daily emails list here.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.



Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daliy Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!