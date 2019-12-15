Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Caldwell has their Caldwell Mag Charger Universal Pistol Loader marked down to just $20.99 with FREE shipping. This is the lowest price of the year and a great time to get a few for under the tree.

The Caldwell® Mag Charger® Universal Pistol Loader is designed to work with almost all pistol magazines. The Universal Pistol Loader works with both single-stack and double-stack magazines and loads 9mm*, 10mm, .380*, .357 Sig, .40 S&W and .45 ACP. This magazine loader is simple to use, just drop in a round and squeeze the lever. The adjustable side shims align magazines of any width for optimal use, and are labeled with numbers for quick adjustment. The lock knob keeps virtually any size magazine secure. The extremely durable polycarbonate construction will stand up to years of loading magazines. *This product does not work with the Bersa Thunder .380 and the CZ Scorpion EVO3 S1 9mm.

Caldwell Mag Charger Universal Pistol Loader

