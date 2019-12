USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has their PSA Magpul MOE Lower Build Kit on sale for $99.99 with FREE shipping. These are PSA and MAGPUL parts at a great price, what more need we say?

PALMETTO STATE ARMORY MAGPUL MOE LOWER BUILD KIT, BLACK Includes Mil-Spec MOE Stock, MOE grip, MOE Trigger Guard, Palmetto State Armory Classic Lower Parts Kit, and Mil-Spec buffer tube assembly. Everything you need to finish your stripped lower! **Buffers may vary in finish, color, and may or may not have a PSA logo, depending on product availability.

