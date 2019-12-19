USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has the PSA 16″ Mid-Length 5.56 Nato 1/7 Nitride Freedom Rifle for just $449.99. Bamm, you save $130.00!!

Barrel: Chrome Moly steel. Nitride treated and chambered in 5.56 NATO, with a 1/7 twist, M4 barrel extension, and a mid-length gas system. Barrel is finished off with a classic ODG mid-length handguard, F-Marked gas sight base, and A2 flash hider. Upper: Forged 7075-T6 A3 AR upper is machined to MIL-SPECS and hard coat anodized. Uppers include forward assist and dust cover. These uppers are made for us right here in the USA by a mil-spec manufacturer. Bolt: Full-auto profile bolt carrier group. Shot-peened, mil-spec Carpenter No. 158® steel bolt. Gas Key Hardened to USGI Specifications, Fastened with Grade 8 screws, and Staked Per Mil-Spec. 8620 steel M-16 profile carrier is chrome lined and phosphate coated. Lower: These forged lowers are quality made using 7075-T6 aluminum and are marked “MULTI” for caliber. Finish is hardcoat anodize.. Mil-spec diameter 7075-T6 buffer tube is hardcoat anodized, has 6 adjustment positions, is fitted with a PSA M4 Carbine Stock. Barrel Length: 16″

Barrel Profile: A2

Barrel Steel: Chrome Moly Vanadium

Barrel Finish: Nitride

Chrome Lining: No

Muzzle Thread Pattern: 1/2″ x 28

Twist Rate: 1 in 7″

Barrel Extension: M4

Gas System Length: Midlength

Diameter at Gas Block: .750″

Gas Block Type: F-marked Front Sight Base

Muzzle Device: A2 -style

Receiver Material: Forged 7075-T6

Receiver Type: M4

Handguard Type: Mid-Length Classic with heat shields, ODG

Bolt Material: Carpenter 150 Steel

Bolt Carrier Profile: Full Auto

Fire Control Group: Standard Mil-Spec Trigger Group

Grip: A2-style, ODG

Stock: M4-style, ODG

Buffer Tube Length: Carbine

Buffer Tube Diameter: Mil-spec

Overall Length: 32 inches

Weight (as configured): 6.8 lbs The fire control group is a PSA mil-spec finished, single-stage assembly.

All PSA Rifles are well-reviewed:

PSA Mid-Length 5.56 Nato Nitride Freedom Rifle Complete Olive Deal Cart Check 12/19/2019:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!