PSA 36” Single Gun Case & 7 Magpul PMAG 30rnd Rifle Magazines $89.99

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a package deal on their PSA 36” Single Gun Case and seven (7) Magpul PMAG 30 round rifle magazines just $89.99. If you have been shopping for PMAGs you know they are $9.00 each on the best day, usually $10.00 or more $$. So with the gun case, this is a great deal.

Palmetto State Armory 36” Single Gun Case, Black • Padded backpack straps for hands-free transport

• Three large storage pouches for ammunition and firearm accessories

• Dual zippered storage area

• Designed to protect a rifle during transport and storage

• Made of 600D Polyester Palmetto State Armory Cases are designed to optimally secure and protect long guns, and come equipped with multiple storage areas to efficiently organize ammunition and accessories. *Rifle not included. Magpul PMAG 30, 5.56×45 Magazine – MAG571-BLK • Impact & crush resistant polymer construction

• Constant-curve internal geometry for smooth feeding

• Anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability

• USGI-spec stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance and field compatibility

• Textured gripping surface

• Flared floorplate for positive magazine handling & easy disassembly The PMAG 30 AR/M4 GEN M2 MOE is a 30-round 5.56×45 NATO (.223 Remington) AR15/M4 compatible magazine that offers a cost competitive upgrade from the aluminum USGI. It features an impact resistant polymer construction, easy to disassemble design with a flared floorplate for positive magazine extraction, resilient stainless steel spring for corrosion resistance, and an anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower for increased reliability.

