USA – -(Ammoland.com)- AR Lower collectors here is another limited edition from Palmetto State Armory. This one is the PSA “KAG-15″(Keep America Great) AR15 Stripped Lower receiver saluting president Trump for just $49.99 with selector markings as “2016” (Safe), “STILL YOUR PRESIDENT” (Fire), “2020” (Full-Auto, aka Trump Unleashed). Warning: this AR lower will cause uncontrolled whining, crying, screaming and gnashing of teeth when in the presence of anti-gun Democrats.

Palmetto State Armory’s limited-edition “KAG-15” lower will only be available once. The “KAG-15” lower comes from the most advanced aerospace manufacturing technology and is one of the industry’s finest forged, MIL-SPEC lowers. This PSA lower is made using our automated manufacturing process. Our multi-million dollar engineering and manufacturing facilities allow us to produce a product of unequaled quality and value. These forged lowers are quality made, MIL-SPEC designed and use 7075-T6 Aluminum. The Palmetto State Armory “KAG-15” Lower will accommodate all AR-15 platform builds and is marked “KAG-15 MULTI”. The finish is MIL-A-8625, Type III, Class 2 black.

