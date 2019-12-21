Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has a sale on Geissele Automatics Ar15 Enhanced Triggers that with a filler item and a coupon code at check out you can game their cart and buy this trigger for $135.36 with FREE Shipping.

To get this deal to work you need to pick a Geissele Automatics Ar15 Enhanced Trigger and then add AR-15 Surplus Front Sight Detent Spring Silver (or any other item to get your cart price over $150.00) and then apply coupon code “NCS” at check out. Check our cart image below to see how we did it.

B-G2S-E The Geissele 2 Stage Enhanced Trigger (B-G2S-E) provides superior control and helps accuracy while maintaining the robustness and reliability that Geissele triggers are known for. The B-G2S-E gives a smooth, light 1st stage take-up of 2.3lbs and a crisp, candy-cane-like 2nd stage break of 1.2lbs. The B-G2S-E is ideal for use in precision Squad Designated Marksman type rifles where weapon accuracy and reliability are critical. B-GRF (Geissele Rapid Fire) The Geissele Rapid Fire Trigger (B-GRF) was developed to give semiautomatic-only rifles a glass-smooth trigger pull very similar to the Geissele Super Select Fire (SSF) trigger designed for the U.S. Special Operations Community. The B-GRF is a fast-shooting, smooth trigger ideal for 3 Gun competition and recreational shooting alike. It pulls like a single-stage but resets like a two-stage. Two trigger springs are included so the B-GRF can be set up with a pull of either 4 lbs or 3.2 lbs. Does NOT convert semiautomatic rifles to automatic.

