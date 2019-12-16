Impeachment Garbage, Where Are the ‘High Crimes’?

Opinion
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- “Quid pro quo” was the accusatory Latin phrase most often used to describe President Donald Trump's July 25 2019 phone call asking for a “favor” from the president of Ukraine.
New Year's prediction: The Roman poet Horace's Latin depiction: “Parturient montes, nascetur ridiculus mus” — “The mountains went into labor, and brought forth a mouse” — will be used to describe the articles of impeachment drawn up by Nancy Pelosi's House.
Article II is titled “Obstruction of Congress.” What does it allege?
That Trump “directed the unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of subpoenas issued by the House of Representatives pursuant to its ‘sole power of Impeachment.'”
Undeniably, there is truth here.
Trump did direct the Executive branch not to provide witnesses and documents subpoenaed by the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, both of which are partisan, pro-impeachment and chaired by unapologetic Trump-haters Jerrold Nadler and Adam Schiff.
But what the substance of Article II is really about is the eternal conflict between the first and second branches of the government over their respective rights and powers.
Such clashes are usually decided by the third branch, the Supreme Court. But Pelosi, Nadler, and Schiff are unwilling to wait for the court to decide.
They are declaring the issue decided and settled in the House's favor, and treating Trump's recourse to the courts as a new impeachable offense: “Obstruction of Congress.”
Can Pelosi seriously expect a Republican Senate to convict and remove a Republican president for defending what that president is claiming in open court are the constitutional rights of the Executive Branch that he, as its present occupant and leader, is obligated to defend?
Trump would be derelict in his duty if he allowed a rogue House to run roughshod over the White House.
Consider Article I, “Abuse of Power.”
The heart of this charge is that Trump briefly held up delivery of $391 million in “vital military and security assistance to oppose Russian aggression.” So doing, Trump “compromised the national security of the United States.”
Is the House serious? It was the Trump administration that began the transfer of the lethal aid — sniper rifles, Javelin missiles — that President Barack Obama had denied to Ukraine for three years.
If Trump's brief hold on a second tranche of lethal aid to Ukraine imperiled our “national security,” was not Obama's yearslong denial of lethal aid to Ukraine a far greater peril to our national security?
Still, it is absurd to declare U.S. national security as threatened by a Russian presence in Crimea or in the Russian-speaking Donbass.
Russia has been in Crimea since Catherine the Great's reign in the 18th century. When FDR visited Yalta in Crimea in 1945, and when Richard Nixon visited Crimea during his 1974 summit, Ukraine was a Soviet republic ruled from Moscow.
When did a Russian presence or Russian flag flying over Crimea or Luhansk and Donetsk become a threat to U.S. national security?
Soon after the victory of Lenin's revolution, and from then, for seven decades, to the end of the Cold War, Ukraine was one of 15 Soviet republics.
When did Ukraine's territorial borders become a U.S. vital interest?
George H. W. Bush in 1991 implored the Ukrainians not to indulge a “suicidal nationalism” by declaring independence. Stay with Russia, said Bush. Was Bush 41 committing an impeachable act and imperiling U.S. national security?
Under the Constitution, a president shall be impeached and removed on conviction by the Senate of “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
During the years of the Mueller investigation, Trump was accused of “treason,” of being a Kremlin ally and asset.
With Trump, said Pelosi, “All roads lead to Putin!”
Yet nowhere in the articles of impeachment is “treason” mentioned. Nor is “bribery” or “extortion,” the other crimes alleged. Where are the “high crimes” in this impeachment resolution? There are none.
Were the Democrats demagoguing? Did they have nothing to back up the charges of criminal conduct? Were the charges just designed to smear Trump, whom Democrats fear they cannot defeat in 2020?
Trump's offense is that he asked Ukraine's president to investigate the Bidens and Burisma Holdings, which paid son Hunter Biden $50,000 a month while Vice President Joe was the White House point man for rooting out corruption in Ukraine.
But if Trump had no justification for his suspicions about Joe and Hunter, why is the press corps traveling with candidate Biden demanding more answers than Joe seems prepared to give?
And is it truly impeachable to ask Ukraine's president to look into the smelly Biden-Burisma deal before being awarded an Oval Office meeting?
In Article I, Trump is accused of taking actions in Ukraine “that would help his election.”
But when did it become a crime to consider the probable electoral consequences of decisions taken in foreign policy?
Admirers of JFK tell us he was ready to pull out of Vietnam, but only after the 1964 election, so as not to increase his vulnerability to the hawkish Republicans of the Goldwater era.
If true, was JFK guilty of impeachable inaction?
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of the new book “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”
Nancy and Hillary need to gather up and build themselves a cabin deep in the woods where they can just sit and lie to each other for their remaining years. Neither would ever be at a loss for words or fictional tales to tell.
Barnum & Bailey’s Circus used to have the title of ” The Greatest Show on Earth”; however, the House Dem-o-rats have unwittingly laid claim to such distinction!
The democrats have no idea about how to lead, but when it comes to “corruption,” they are tops in how to rule in that realm.
Vern, Democrats had plenty of help from Republicans along the way. Republicans were pro open border not long ago and were fighting Trump to keep it open. They helped us get “gun control” and they attended plenty an Owl worshipping ceremony in the Cali Redwoods. Heck, you can go scroll through Matt Gaetz social media to see his posts promoting climate agenda recently but don’t get me wrong in that I’m not anti Republican. I’m just somebody who lost many businesses from both parties policy’s who has not forgotten so easily. Without Trump they would mostly be lefty’s except about… Read more »
I am not ignorant of the corruption on both sides, when I was in business I suffered losses from policies of both sides as well. But the suffering most was from the dems total lack of knowledge of how to run a business. Politicians tend to flock to whoever might get them the most votes regardless of party affiliation. Those who realize the problems coming to the dem party in the next election are already either getting out of the party or taking sides with the Republicans because of the corruption and stupidity of those “elites” in the dem party… Read more »
Vern, Was all I was looking for was acknowledgement that it is not exclusively a Dem issue, thanks for being straightforward and yes I agree with your statement on Colorado because I’m here on the ground looking the issues in the eye and you pretty much nailed it.
Merry Christmas Patriot!
So if Biden would not have entered the race, he would be fair game to investigate alleged corruption / which leaves the conclusion, commit a crime and then run for office. The dems charge that Trump obstructed Congress had their ballon popped when the Supremes granted certiorari over Trump refusing to turn over financial records. Obviously he was well within his Rights yet the dems impeach anyway. Independents will side with the pubs and Trump will win another four years, AND, the House will return to the pubs as well. Fitting, Pelosi’s legacy will he she lost the House twice… Read more »
PEElosi! QUEEN DOUCHEBAG OF THE DECADE,sorry hillary
“Maybe we should just pass it so we can find out what’s in it”. Anybody remember that? Pelosi said that in an effort to pass Obama care. She was never brought up on charges because their lawyers told the courts it was just a tax. Does anybody remember what was said on a “hot mic” when Obama bin ladin talked to a Russian, communist party legislator? That IS quid pro quo. Obama bin ladin was not impeached for it, neither was he brought up on charges. How is it that most EVERY TIME the socialist, communist, demoncrapic left accuses Trump… Read more »
DB, WOW, that is really good. Looks like you built up a head of steam. Right on DB and Merry Christmas brother, stay safe buddy.
Bill, you are amazing. I wish I had your writing skills. I love reading your posts. You should write history lessons for Ammoland. Have a great Christmas. I’m armed up and I will carry on.
1. The Kenyan usurper, Gay Rat Obama, set the country and federal government on a track to communism. He fired good Americans and hired anti-American communist activists for the federal gvt. 2. Hillary was supposed to finish the job. As Hillary said “I will be the last president”. 3. The anti-American communist democrats have committed treason and felonies against Donald Trump and his campaign. 4. Ukraine, at the urging of the democrats, worked FOR Hillary and AGAINST Trump. 5. Hillary PAID Russia for a fake ‘dossier’, a white paper. REAL Russian collusion to throw an election. 6. Hillary’s donation computer… Read more »
I would just say, tetejaun, that Barry didn’t start it he just continued what Bill had done in the ’90s with a slight pause during which George did little to repair the damage from the previous eight years. At least that is what I saw as a Federal employee and citizen during all three administrations.
I’m all for room temperature. A dead demonRAT is a lot less likely to threaten our freedom. I think we should bring back public hangings for treason. I would grab some popcorn and enjoy the “rope burn boogie”.
How much will the 2A be worth if the demonRats were to get the same majority as they schemed their way into in Virginia???? Civil War II, anyone???
DCW, Yes Sir, one order coming right up. No you don’t have to pay for it, The Governor has this one covered.
Dave, Nancy did say, “millions will die” and I remember Barry the ferry saying when the war breaks out he will be on the side of the mudslimes so it’s not as if they didn’t already declare CV 2.0 because they damn straight did and I recall Nancy saying “prepare for lots of violence”. Let’s not forget the open threats is all I’m saying. When Trump won the election my attorney stated to me, “prepare for night raids and know where your local globalist lives” so there we have it.
monkeyboy odumba ,that Nword is living high on the hog now!
Baldwin, You’ve been here since, what, early 2018? You know that we discuss current events that have peripheral effects on guns and ammo. That cover politics and economics as well as industry news and laws.
If you seriously think that politics is any less important than breathing, you might want to think about that for a moment. If you’re serious about guns, politics has a lot to do with your continued breathing.
The reality is that the Second Amendment is inherently fundamental not only to every single amendment in the bill of rights, it is connected to the entire Constitution, and if the founder’s words mean anything, the responsibility and due diligence we are to practice as part of everyday life. As Dave is pointing out, It’s following just behind breathing and biblical principles(Codes of moral conduct for those non-religious who want another way to look at it).
Rev, Yes and by infringing/eliminating 2A the rest of our foundation crumbles into sand easily dispersed by the wind. Merry Christmas!
@USA
Doesn’t necessarily crumble(Could go under all in one blow), but it does make it easier to be swept away with little resistance.
