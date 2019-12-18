Listen to What The Democrats Are Saying! ~ VIDEO

Opinion

Ft Collins, CO –-(Ammoland.com)- “What does the sure odds that Democrats will absolutely reject any duly-elected Republican president really mean? It means they won’t accept the results of any election they don't win. When you hate each other but still accept election results, you have a country. When you stop accepting election results, you have a countdown to civil war!” ~ Jack Minzey

Today, the Biden Campaign in a new series of ads said:

“We can’t, and we will not, let this man (DJT) be reelected…”

The foregoing from the mouth of the one Democrat presidential aspirant considered most “moderate!”

All his rivals are even further to the left.

Yes, I know it’s all just “campaign rhetoric,” but I’m frightened, as I take him at his word, so I’m left to wonder:

Since you just said you won’t accept a Republican election victory, and apparently somehow won’t allow it to happen (even when it happens), well then just what are you going to actually do when DJT does get reelected, Joe?

Start a civil war?

Cause your state to succeed from the Union?

Please clarify exactly how you’re going to put your money where your mouth is.

This is dangerous speech, even during a political campaign, and we should all be worried when we hear this kind of pernicious threat coming from the mouth of a “main-stream” presidential candidate.

“Our power does not know liberty, nor justice. It is established on the destruction of the individual will.” ~ Lenin

/John

