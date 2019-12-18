Listen to What The Democrats Are Saying! ~ VIDEO

Opinion
Ft Collins, CO –-(Ammoland.com)- “What does the sure odds that Democrats will absolutely reject any duly-elected Republican president really mean? It means they won’t accept the results of any election they don't win. When you hate each other but still accept election results, you have a country. When you stop accepting election results, you have a countdown to civil war!” ~ Jack Minzey
Today, the Biden Campaign in a new series of ads said:
“We can’t, and we will not, let this man (DJT) be reelected…”
The foregoing from the mouth of the one Democrat presidential aspirant considered most “moderate!”
All his rivals are even further to the left.
Yes, I know it’s all just “campaign rhetoric,” but I’m frightened, as I take him at his word, so I’m left to wonder:
Since you just said you won’t accept a Republican election victory, and apparently somehow won’t allow it to happen (even when it happens), well then just what are you going to actually do when DJT does get reelected, Joe?
Start a civil war?
Cause your state to succeed from the Union?
Please clarify exactly how you’re going to put your money where your mouth is.
This is dangerous speech, even during a political campaign, and we should all be worried when we hear this kind of pernicious threat coming from the mouth of a “main-stream” presidential candidate.
“Our power does not know liberty, nor justice. It is established on the destruction of the individual will.” ~ Lenin
/John
This is the problem with commiecrats. They think that any decision by the American people that does not place them in total control is wrong and therefore invalid. They have been spending the last 3 years trying to undo thw will of the people and their electors. THIS IS THE DEADLY THREAT TO OUR CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC!! Leftists are the enemy of free people anywhere & everywhere, and their relentless intergenerational agenda to enslave the masses under marxism/maoism is the number one threat to all humanity. The only way to end the threat is to rid ourselves of every last leftist.… Read more »
A driver was stuck in a traffic jam on the highway outside Washington, DC.
Nothing was moving.
Suddenly, a man knocks on the window. The driver rolls down the window and asks,
“What’s going on?”
“Terrorists have kidnapped the entire US Congress, and they’re asking for a $100 million dollar ransom. Otherwise, they are going to douse them all in gasoline and set them on fire.
We’re going from car to car, collecting donations.”
“How much is everyone giving, on an average?” the driver asks.
The man replies, “Roughly a gallon.”
@JIAZ, That is funnny! I’m stealing it. MC and a HNF!
YOUR DEEDS HAVE BEEN WEIGHED ,AND YOU ARE WOEFULLY UNJUST
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/10-self-evident-truths-we-people-have-spontaneously-come-realize
Worth the read about 5 minutes say’s exactly what MOST sane Americans are thinking, and are going to do.
This is the man who said that the first thing he would do if elected would be to beat DJT. He obviously lost touch with the mother ship . Unfortunately to many his ramblings make sense to them.
Joe, keep talking we might just decide to rid America of ALL LIKE YOU.
We outnumber you 1000-1.
Physical removal of all leftists is the only answer to restoring liberty.
@WF,the socialist trash will go out kicking and screaming,but they will go!
HANSOBS
The local solution to a National problem.
@Ansel What is ‘HANSOBS’? The term exists nowhere on the internet. Is this an acronym you invented and if so what does it stand for?
Not mine. Coined by Carl Bussjaeger who has written some things here as well as on the Zelman Partizans. Hansobs is from something he wrote in response to the Bumpstock thing as it was beginning to play out. Read this, the important part is at the end.
https://bearbussjaeger.wordpress.com/2018/04/09/remedial-practical-civics-100-lesson-4-a-hunting-we-will-go/
THANK YOU for the explanation! MERRY CHRISTMAS / Happy Hanukkah!!