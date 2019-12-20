Magnum Research Sponsored Shooter Chris Barrett Continues to Break Records

Pillager, MN – (Ammoland.com) – Magnum Research, Inc, maker of the world-famous Desert Eagle pistol and leader in innovative firearms design and manufacturing, is proud to announce that MRI sponsored shooter Chris Barrett has broken the sub-60 record for a second time in a Steel Challenge match.

Chris Barrett has now broken the 35 year Steel Challenge record for both Open and Iron sight divisions, sub 60 seconds. His first sub-60 score was achieved in October, and the second occurred on November 30, 2019. Nineteen year old Barrett shot 59.84 with his Magnum Research Switchbolt iron-sighted rifle at the Florida State Steel Challenge Championship in Okeechobee, Florida. This represents the lowest score ever shot in Steel Challenge with an iron sighted gun, and the first time anyone has broken the 60-second barrier with an iron sighted gun.

In addition to the lowest overall score in the match, Barrett also had the second lowest overall score and lowest score in the rimfire rifle open division with his Magnum Research Swtichbolt open (optic) rifle with a 60.62. In September, Barrett shot 59.82 at the Alabama State Steel Challenge Championships with his Magnum Research rifle in the open (optic) division.

From Canton, GA, Barrett is a dominant Steel Challenge competitor using a Magnum Research Switchbolt rifle. The United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) Steel Challenge has eight stages of action shooting and is known for attracting some of the fastest shooters in the world for over 35 years. Through the decades many shooters have set records and accomplished unthinkably fast times, but none have achieved a sub-60 second match until Chris Barrett.

The Magnum Research Switchbolt Rifle was the first and only gun to be used in these accomplishments. To build your own Magnum Research custom Switchbolt rifle, visit www.customrimfirerifle.com. You can follow Chris Barrett on social media at ChrisBarrettCompetitiveShooter and @ChrisBarrett3300.

Chris Barrett will also make an appearance at the Kahr Firearms Group SHOT Show booth #13962 in January. On Wednesday, January 22 from 10 am to 12 pm, Barrett will hold a fan meet and greet and will be signing posters in the booth.

“We continue to be impressed by Chris Barrett and his accomplishments,” says Jodi DePorter, Director of Marketing for Kahr Firearms Group. “Magnum Research is proud to be by Barrett's side through his shooting sports journey to witness his continued success.”

About Kahr Firearms Group:

Kahr Firearms Group, formed in 2012, includes Kahr Arms, Auto-Ordnance and Magnum Research. KFG Headquarters reside in Greeley, Pennsylvania. Kahr Arms produces small concealable handguns in .380, 9mm, .40 and .45ACP. Auto-Ordnance is the maker of the famous “Tommy Gun”, M1 Carbine and WW2 GI Model 1911. Magnum Research Inc., designer and producer of the world renowned Desert Eagle Pistol, Baby Eagle, MLR .22LR and .22Mag Rifles and BFR Revolvers. All three companies are proudly located in the USA.