MPA BA Precision Match Rifle “Pro” Competition Rifle New for 2020

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturers of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, has specifically designed its new MPA BA Precision Match Rifle (PMR) “Pro” Competition Rifle to meet the Production Class requirements of the 2020 Precision Rifle Series (PRS) competition season. This rifle has been approved for use within this division of the PRS and includes many competition-related features while staying under the newly revised increased price threshold of $2,500 for this class. It is available in either a Black or Tungsten Cerakote® finish.

The MPA BA PMR “Pro” Competition Rifle utilizes the MPA BA Competition Chassis, which is machined on MPA’s CNC Horizontal Machining Centers to exacting tolerances from 6061 aluminum. The v-bedding system provides additional clearance for glass bedding action and straight section of the barrel. The chassis also includes a built-in inclinometer, thumb notch, lower mounted Picatinny Rail, 20 MOA Scope Rail, EVG Grip, Ultra Bag Rider, V4 Spigot Mount, Data Card Holder, and is R.A.T. System compatible. The MPA Buttstock comes with an adjustable cheek riser and length of pull that is locked in position with a series of set screws that are embedded into the buttstock body.

The MPA BA PMR “Pro” Competition Rifle includes an MPA DN3 Muzzle Brake, Rotating Barricade Stop, and 2 Round Holder. It also has an X-Caliber hand lapped 416R Stainless Premium Barrel Blank with a polished barrel finish. The chamber is indicated within 0.0001” or less to the bore of the rifle.

MPA BA PMR “Pro” Competition Rifle Specifications:

Caliber: 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win, .223, 6.5 PRC Action: MPA/Curtis Short Action Bolt: 60 Degree Bolt Throw Chassis: MPA BA Competition Chassis Chassis Weight: 5 lbs. Rifle Weight: 12.5 lbs. Barrel: X-Caliber Hand Lapped 416R Stainless Premium Barrel Blank Barrel Twist: Caliber specific Barrel Length: 26” (6.5mm and 6mm) 24” (223 and .308 WIN) Barrel Muzzle Thread: 5/8-24 TPI Barrel Profile: #M24 Contour Coating: Cerakote Chassis, Polished Barrel Length of Pull: 13.75 – 15” Trigger: Trigger Tech Special Trigger Pull: 1 – 3 lbs. (Customer Choice) Magazine: AICS Type (10 Round Magpul/AICS Type Magazine Included) MSRP: $2,499.99

MPA makes every effort to get the product to the customer as quickly as possible. These are hand-built precision instruments and not production components.

For more information on MasterPiece Arms and their product line of rifles, chassis systems, and accessories, visit www.masterpiecearms.com.

