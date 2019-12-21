NAUMD PSSR Division Welcomes Fit-Rite Uniform

The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) and its Public Safety Suppliers & Retailers (PSSR) division welcome a new distributor to its growing ranks.

Omaha, Neb. (Ammoland.com) – The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) and its Public Safety Suppliers & Retailers (PSSR) division welcome Fit-Rite Uniform out of Union, New Jersey, to their membership.

Fit-Rite Uniform founded by a volunteer EMT 50-years ago, is still run by the same family serving police, fire, EMS and security professionals across the U.S. Fit-Rite Uniform was originally founded in Hillside New Jersey, and has recently moved to a new, larger building in nearby, Union, New Jersey, to better serve their customers. Fit-Rite Uniforms stocks a large selection of popular uniform brands and a large inventory of pins, patches, decals, and accessories.

“NAUMD welcomes its newest PSSR member, Fit-Rite Uniform,” Steve Zalkin, president of NAUMD said. “We are thrilled to see yet another distributor in the public safety community join our growing ranks. As our industry changes, we are glad to see many distributors and suppliers realize the real value of an association and what it can bring to the table for their business.”

To learn more about joining and the special opportunities afforded to members, contact Steve Zalkin at [email protected] To register as an exhibitor or attendee for the event, visit www.naumd.com. Booth space is limited.

