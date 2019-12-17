New This Week on Shooting USA – The USPSA Limited and Carry Optics

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Two of the most popular USPSA Divisions are the Limited, with iron sights; and the newer Carry Optics Division using mini-red dot sights designed for concealed carry. It’s an exciting pairing on the same stages of fire for the Nationals in Utah.

Plus the Russian RPD light machinegun that was designed to defeat the Nazis, but quickly became the choice of America’s Enemies around the globe.

And the CMP promotes marksmanship bringing hundreds of juniors to the firing lines at Camp Perry. More Info…

Next Week on Shooting USA – College Bunker Trap

America’s Best College Shooters compete in the world’s version of Trap, with the winners moving up to the USA Shooting Junior Olympics Team.

The Japanese Nambu is one of History’s Guns.

Plus, match coverage of the USPSA Factory Gun Nationals that proves the quality of the guns you can buy.

Then two new factory Colts you can buy, The King Cobra in .357, and the Cobra Carry. And Colt Pro Shooter Mark Redl has a combo practice drill to improve your speed and accuracy. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND NOW IN CANADA

On the New Sportsman Canada Channel

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

Merry Christmas!

We’re giving you two weeks of the schedule while all of us take the holiday week off to celebrate with family and friends. We all wish you the best for your Christmas and for your New Year. And we’ll all see you in the next decade.

Jim

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 26th Year

