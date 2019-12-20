Pigman to Co-host Liberty Bowl Event at Bass Pro Shops at Pyramid 12/26-12/27

Outdoor Entertainer “Pigman” to Co-Host Liberty Bowl Event at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid, December 26 & 27, 2019

“Pigman” joins Monster Energy and Bass Pro in Battle at the Bowl’s eSports Activation alongside professional gamer, Hungrybox.

Memphis, TN – (Ammoland.Com) – Outdoor Entertainer, Brian “Pigman” Quaca will help kick off the Autozone Liberty Bowl festivities during NCAA college football bowl week scheduled to be held December 26/27th from 4PM-8PM at the Bass Pro Shops Pyramid in Memphis, TN.

In addition to visiting with fans and customers, Pigman will join Monster Energy, Bass Pro and Battle at the Bowl in hosting the Kansas State and Navy football teams as they take their “game” off the field in an eSports challenge featuring various games on Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. Participants and attendees are encouraged to logon to battleatthebowl.com/mobile to pre-register and reserve your spot. “We are excited to have Brian ‘Pigman' Quaca in town to help welcome Liberty Bowl players, coaches and fans who love the outdoors to Memphis,” shared David Hagel, General Store Manager of Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

Daily On-site Activity:

Beginning at 4PM, fans are invited for a meet and greet with Outdoor Entertainer, Brian “Pigman” Quaca who will be handing out 300 Bass Pro Shops hats along with Monster Energy drinks to those first in attendance. At 5PM, the Kansas State Wildcats will be on-site to participate in an eSports activation featuring Super Smash Bros on Nintendo Switch, Call of Duty on PS4, and a 10-minute Clash Royale mini-tournament format on mobile platforms. At 6PM, globally top-ranked Super Smash Bros professional gamer, Hungrybox, will join in on the eSports fun as well. Friday, December 27th: Beginning at 4PM, fans are once again invited for a meet and greet with Brian “Pigman” Quaca, with another 300 free Bass Pro hats and Monster Energy drinks up for grabs. At 5PM, the Navy football team will be on-site to participate in an eSports activation featuring Super Smash Bros, Call of Duty and Clash Royale.

As the first of several eSports event activations, Pigman and team are taking a strategic approach towards connecting the eSports community to the outdoors. “Listen, regardless whether we play or don’t play video/mobile games, we have to respect the impact that gaming has on our ability to reach a younger demographic – which we desperately need in the outdoor industry right now. They’re an important piece of turning this ship around when it comes to economic growth and participation,” said Quaca, Host of Pigman: the Series. “It’s clear the gaming demographic isn’t coming to us on their own, but they’re continuously playing games of strategy with weaponry, and that has an immense amount of crossover appeal to our space.”

About Brian ‘Pigman’ Quaca:

As Host and Executive Producer of Sportsman Channel’s top-rated ‘Pigman: the Series’, Brian Quaca has continued to grow in popularity as an outdoor entertainer and spokesperson during his decade on television. Often cited as the man behind mainstreaming hog hunting media, Pigman entertains the masses through linear and digital channels with riveting content documenting his pursuit of feral hogs and various other wildlife species across the globe. Catch Pigman: the Series on Sportsman Channel and Outdoor Channel in more than 50 countries internationally. For specific airtimes, check your local listing. Learn more at PigmanTV.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Bass Pro Shops:

Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”

About Battle at the Bowl:

Battle at the Bowl creates communities of esports gamers and college football fans. BATB’s esports tournaments create a unique fan experience by giving the players the ability to compete alongside their favorite teams while playing top-ranked esports titles. BATB changes a passive observer into an active participant. A fan experience like no other. Sign up for tournaments at www.battleatthebowl.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About The Liberty Bowl:

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl takes place annually at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. The Bowl is the seventh oldest college bowl game and is one of the most tradition rich and patriotic bowl games in America. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl game was founded in Philadelphia in 1959 and the inaugural game featured a match-up between Penn State and Alabama. That game began a tradition of great stars and exciting football and was the first of 60 thrilling chapters in the history of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Football Classic. After five years in Philadelphia, the game moved indoors to Atlantic City Convention Center for one year and in the process became the first indoor college bowl game. Every AutoZone Liberty Bowl since 1965 has been held at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has enjoyed many highlights through the years. The Bowl has hosted all-time great coaches such as Paul “Bear” Bryant, Lou Holtz, Tom Osborne, Steve Spurrier and Bill Snyder. The Bowl’s history also includes four Heisman Trophy winners (Ernie Davis, Terry Baker, Doug Flutie and Bo Jackson) and other stars such as Archie Manning and Donovan McNabb. Another proud tradition is the Bowl’s terrific partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital which brings together an internationally recognized research facility and a winning college football tradition. St. Jude is dedicated to helping children throughout the world in their fight against catastrophic diseases. Beginning in 2004, Memphis-based AutoZone, Inc., became the Bowl’s title sponsor. For more information, visit libertybowl.org or follow the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Twitter @AZOLibertyBowl, Facebook @AZOLibertyBowl and Instagram @autozonelibertybowl.

About Hungrybox:

Juan Manuel DeBiedma, known as ‘Hungrybox’ is a professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player for Team Liquid. Currently ranked #1 in SSBM, Hungrybox shares his love and passion for not only Smash Bros, but also food and music on his YouTube Channel, where you can watch clips and compilations from Smash netplay and his livestream, and reviews on many of his favorite things and topics.