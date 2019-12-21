PSA 5.56 Nitride MPI Full-Auto Bolt Carrier Group (BCG) $49.99

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory is having a sale on their popular PSA 5.56 Nitride magnetic particle inspected Full-Auto Bolt Carrier Group for just $49.99. In a world were BCGs average $100 this is a bargain and why we bought 5 units.

The PSA Freedom Nitride BCG is made with a 9310 bolt with a full-auto profile, designed to be used in AR-15 & M-16 style rifles. Bolt is magnetic particle inspected for a uniform quality and operational reliability.

PSA BCG Bolts are well reviewed:

