Rainier Arms New holiday sale: Over 30% off select CMC Triggers! ~ VIDEO

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- To welcome in the new year, Rainier Arms is having a blow-out sale on CMC Triggers up to 30% with prices as low as $109.99.

CMC's innovative, self-contained and easy-to-install AR-15 trigger groups, have been completely re-tooled to maximize production capacities, incorporate new design enhancements and reduce cost. CMC's AR-15 trigger groups have always yielded exceptional trigger pull dynamics for our tens of thousands of satisfied customers. However, keeping up with high demand has been difficult since the introduction. CMC is confident the new production tooling and setup, incorporating the most advanced methods available, will not only yield the highest quality but will also keep the supply lines full so every AR-15 shooter who places the highest demands on quality, function, and reliability, will no longer have extensive lead times for obtaining these innovative trigger groups. And thanks to our multi-patented designs, a fine match grade trigger pull is now an extremely simple upgrade to implement. Install the fully self-contained, ready-to-go trigger group, safety check, and it's done. OUR TRIGGERS

Gunsmiths: patented one-piece assembly installs in minutes. Check for safe and proper function, you're done!

Installation of the trigger group is quite simple: insert the one-piece assembly, install the supplied pins. No screws to adjust or worry about coming loose at the worst possible time.

No cheap tricks or compromises: Full-strength rocket wire springs for fast lock-time and reliable discharge with factory or military ammo.

Tolerances of +/- .001″ for all engagement surfaces. Hammer, trigger, disconnector, and pins are made with the highest grade, hardest, longest-wearing materials available.

The assembly is contained in a high-grade 410 stainless steel housing.

Factory-tuned for a superior trigger pull with minimum take-up and over-travel. Typical quality we're famous for.

Fits Mil-Spec receivers. Available for small or large center pin receiver holes.

Not recommended for use in 5.45 x 39 .

About Rainier Arms

Rainier Arms was started by enthusiasts for enthusiasts. We specialize in high-end AR15s/M16s, parts & accessories. “If we won't use it, we won't sell it.” Founded in 2005, Rainierarms.com already has more than 2547 unique products, and growing. Our technical advisory team consists of enthusiasts, law enforcement, & military personnel that continue to make our offerings unique and desirable in the market place. www.rainierarms.com.