USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has SB Tactical's SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing 5-Position Adjustable Brace on sale with free shipping for $99.99 with coupon code “MDX” added in the shopping cart. Normally priced $130.00 most places on the web. These pistol braces are ATF “OKed” and now super popular on AR pistols.

5 Positions for Maximum Versatility. The SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace adds 5 positions of adjustments for the perfect fit as well as offering all of the benefits of a pistol arm brace. The minimalist design features compatibility with a standard mil-spec carbine receiver extension, an ambidextrous QD socket, and an adjustable nylon strap. 5-position pistol stabilizing brace

Includes Mil-Spec carbine extension

Fits: Mil-Spec AR15 receivers

Weight: 6.75 oz.

6.1” long and 1.8” wide Available in both black and flat dark earth, the SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace is a great addition to your next AR pistol build.

It does not include the lock nut or endplate. Those will need to be purchased separately.

SB Tactical's SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing 5-Position Adjustable Brace Videos Reviews:

SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 5-Position Shopping Cart Check 12/20/2019:

