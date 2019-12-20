USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has SB Tactical's SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing 5-Position Adjustable Brace on sale with free shipping for $99.99 with coupon code “MDX” added in the shopping cart. Normally priced $130.00 most places on the web. These pistol braces are ATF “OKed” and now super popular on AR pistols.
5 Positions for Maximum Versatility.
The SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace adds 5 positions of adjustments for the perfect fit as well as offering all of the benefits of a pistol arm brace.
The minimalist design features compatibility with a standard mil-spec carbine receiver extension, an ambidextrous QD socket, and an adjustable nylon strap.
- 5-position pistol stabilizing brace
- Includes Mil-Spec carbine extension
- Fits: Mil-Spec AR15 receivers
- Weight: 6.75 oz.
- 6.1” long and 1.8” wide
Available in both black and flat dark earth, the SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace is a great addition to your next AR pistol build.
It does not include the lock nut or endplate. Those will need to be purchased separately.
SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 5-Position $99.99 shipped w/code
SB Tactical's SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing 5-Position Adjustable Brace Videos Reviews:
SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 5-Position Shopping Cart Check 12/20/2019:
It’s a BRACE and NOT a disguised STOCK. I’m being serious!! With that established, they need to get a disguised cheek adjustment in placet I’m glad I read this. I’m sleeping near a F3 bump stock. I never used it. The Sheriff says that it doesn’t affect our 2nd ammendment rights because it’s not a gun. But how about private property rights. I buy it when it’s legal, then the government says it’s not. I think they owe me.
THANKS FOR NOTHING. APRIL FOOL’S DAY WAS A COUPLE WEEKS AGO.
Fake Daily Deal
If the ad for the SBA3 support brace is 6 months old (Oct 1, 2018) and no longer sold for $99.99 why the hell is it still running? This is grossly misleading,
I was going to order one for the $100 and some other things, but not now.
Your promo code does not work. And price is $129.99
Fake news
Jason, you are 6 months late to the deal…duh.
Base price is 135 now.
Um, a person can still buy bump stocks. What century are you from?
Price went up to $103.07
My price was $125 if I excluded the tax from that. So add $12 to that was my total ($138)
Neither is $99……. or $109 lick pictured. Smh
Get one before their banned as well and you’ll be required to surrender them without compensation just like a bump stock. If the ATF can “ok” them they can “un-ok” them. But hey, you’ll only be out $100!
Who had to surrender their bump stock?
Anyone who has one is”supposed” to surrender it or make it inoperable. Getting caught with one is now the same as possessing an unregistered machine gun. And you get no compensation for your original purchase.