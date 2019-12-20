Daily Gun Deals: SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 5-Position $99.99 shipped FREE w/code

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells has SB Tactical's SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing 5-Position Adjustable Brace on sale with free shipping for $99.99 with coupon code “MDX” added in the shopping cart. Normally priced $130.00 most places on the web. These pistol braces are ATF “OKed” and now super popular on AR pistols.Buy Now Gun Deals

5 Positions for Maximum Versatility.

The SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace adds 5 positions of adjustments for the perfect fit as well as offering all of the benefits of a pistol arm brace.

The minimalist design features compatibility with a standard mil-spec carbine receiver extension, an ambidextrous QD socket, and an adjustable nylon strap.

  • 5-position pistol stabilizing brace
  • Includes Mil-Spec carbine extension
  • Fits: Mil-Spec AR15 receivers
  • Weight: 6.75 oz.
  • 6.1” long and 1.8” wide

Available in both black and flat dark earth, the SB Tactical SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace is a great addition to your next AR pistol build.

It does not include the lock nut or endplate. Those will need to be purchased separately.

SB Tactical's SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing 5-Position Adjustable Brace Videos Reviews:

SBA3 Pistol Stabilizing Brace 5-Position Shopping Cart Check 12/20/2019:

Glenn Edwards
Guest
Glenn Edwards

It’s a BRACE and NOT a disguised STOCK. I’m being serious!! With that established, they need to get a disguised cheek adjustment in placet I’m glad I read this. I’m sleeping near a F3 bump stock. I never used it. The Sheriff says that it doesn’t affect our 2nd ammendment rights because it’s not a gun. But how about private property rights. I buy it when it’s legal, then the government says it’s not. I think they owe me.

7 months ago
Guillermo S Padilla
Guest
Guillermo S Padilla

THANKS FOR NOTHING. APRIL FOOL’S DAY WAS A COUPLE WEEKS AGO.

8 months ago
Baldwin
Guest
Baldwin

Fake Daily Deal

8 months ago
Tom (FFL)
Guest
Tom (FFL)

If the ad for the SBA3 support brace is 6 months old (Oct 1, 2018) and no longer sold for $99.99 why the hell is it still running? This is grossly misleading,
I was going to order one for the $100 and some other things, but not now.

8 months ago
Jason
Guest
Jason

Your promo code does not work. And price is $129.99
Fake news

8 months ago
Ammoland
Author
Ammoland

Jason, you are 6 months late to the deal…duh.

8 months ago
Brian
Guest
Brian

Base price is 135 now.

10 months ago
Jo
Guest
Jo

Um, a person can still buy bump stocks. What century are you from?

10 months ago
Rob N.
Guest
Rob N.

Price went up to $103.07

1 year ago
#LivingLegend
Guest
#LivingLegend

My price was $125 if I excluded the tax from that. So add $12 to that was my total ($138)

Neither is $99……. or $109 lick pictured. Smh

11 months ago
Rich
Guest
Rich

Get one before their banned as well and you’ll be required to surrender them without compensation just like a bump stock. If the ATF can “ok” them they can “un-ok” them. But hey, you’ll only be out $100!

1 year ago
Jeb
Guest
Jeb

Who had to surrender their bump stock?

1 year ago
Dale
Guest
Dale

Anyone who has one is”supposed” to surrender it or make it inoperable. Getting caught with one is now the same as possessing an unregistered machine gun. And you get no compensation for your original purchase.

11 months ago
