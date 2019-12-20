USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells is having a sale on a 1000 round case of Sellier & Bellot 45 ACP that you can make even cheaper with coupon code “NCS” that gets you down to $259.99 or $0.259 a round with free shipping. Compare that to $0.28 a round each elsewhere online and the $0.259 cents a round price is as low as you can expect Sellier & Bellot 45ACP these days and that makes this a great buy.
Full Metal Jacket projectiles are the ideal choice for recreational target shooting and training. When you want great value without sacrificing quality and performance, you can rely on Sellier & Bellot full metal jacket ammunition to deliver results.
- Brand Style: Centerfire
- Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
- Bullet Weight (Grains): 230
- Cartridge: 45 Auto (ACP)
You must be 18 or older to purchase shotgun or rifle ammunition and 21 or older to purchase handgun ammunition.
Rounds: 1000
Sellier & Bellot 45 ACP 230GR 1000 Round Case $259.99 FREE S&H
All Sellier & Bellot is well reviewed:
Sellier & Bellot 45 ACP 230GR 1000 Round Case Cart Check 11/15/2019:
Love BROWNELLS and S&B, but they have Bi Metal jackets, and all ranges indoors in my AO will not allow its use.
If you have access to outdoor ranges you’re lucky.