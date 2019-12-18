Seminars & Features Set for Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo, Paducah, January 17-19

PADUCAH, Ky. – -(AmmoLand.com)- Leading industry experts headline the seminars and features at the Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad at the Paducah-McCracken County Convention & Expo Center in Paducah, Ky., January 17-19, 2020. The Seminar Series will educate and inform outdoor enthusiasts, while a number of the features will offer enhanced entertainment value.

One of the highlights for attendees of all ages will be Frank Addington’s Amazing Archery. The native of Texas will be performing trick shot archery throughout the Expo. Addington has been thrilling crowds for over three decades and performs his entire show with his bow behind his back, including shooting an aspirin in mid-air.

A trio of the most well-known Whitetail Deer Hunting experts will be part of the Seminar Series as Greg Miller, Steve Stoltz, and Randy Flannery will share their vast insight.

Miller, who has been hunting whitetails for over 50 years, has authored five books on deer hunting, penned hundreds of magazine articles and has been a part of a handful of TV shows. Stoltz, the host of BuckMen, has appeared on numerous TV shows over the years and has been a part of an array of video series. Flannery, who is a Master Guide in Maine, has been writing for outdoor publications and hosting seminars for many years.

Also part of the Seminar Series, will be Eddie Salter, the “Turkey Man,” who has been hunting since the age of eight and harvested his first gobbler at 10-years-old. Salter has a remarkable record in Turkey Calling competition, claiming seven Southeastern Open Turkey Calling Championships, six Alabama State Championships and two World Open Championships.

Bringing a hometown feel, Mark Menendez, National B.A.S.S. Pro Fisherman and Paducah Resident, will join the Seminar Series. The three-time Bassmaster Champion will share insight on bass fishing and his career on the Pro Tour.

Alan Probst, who is a master trapper of coyotes, will share his methods and best practices. Probst is well known for being the host and producer of the Wild Pennsylvania TV show and has appeared on numerous TV shows across the country.

John O'Brion, who is the owner of Grandpa Ray Outdoors and has been a crop advisor and seed specialist for over 20 years, will impart his knowledge on the importance of planting the right forages at the right times.

Kentucky Expo Features:

Raptors Up Close, will educate attendees about the fascinating world of raptors, illustrating the different species, biology, predation of prey, the ancient sport of falconry, and raptors relationship to man in the past and present as part of the Seminar Series.

Wild Game Cooking Demos, with Chef Albert Wutsch

Southeastern Reptile Rescue will part of the Seminar Series and will also have snakes on display at their booth.

Trophies of Grace will have their Trophy Whitetail display, while offering fellowship and testimony.

Complete Hunter Education Range Day and earn your “Orange Card”

Kids Archery will be available for the next generation of Outdoor enthusiasts to enhance their skills.

Bring a buck to be scored and displayed as part of the Kentucky Trophy Deer Contest.

Single-day tickets are $10/Adults in advance and $4/Youth, (ages 13-17). Kids ages 12-under are free, but will need a ticket, which can be obtained online or at the box office. Adult 2-Day tickets are also available in advance for $18, with a 2-day Youth ticket $8 (ages 13-17).

A special Family 4-Pack is available for just $24, which includes admission for any one day of the show for 2 Adults and 2 Youths (ages 13-17). All four attendees must enter the show at the same time for this offer. The Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo is a fun-filled family experience, including archery ranges for kids and numerous Door Prize giveaways.

Save money by purchasing tickets in advance online as ticket prices will increase the day of the show at the door.

A 1-year subscription to Field & Stream or Outdoor Life magazine is included with paid admission as well as door prize entry.

For more information on the Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo presented by Suzuki KingQuad, visit www.fieldandstreamexpo.com.

The Kentucky Outdoor Life/Field & Stream Expo in Paducah is sponsored by Suzuki KingQuad and Paducah Shooters Supply.