Shell Shock Technologies’ NAS3 Casings Used in Liberty Ammunition’s New Ultra-Lights

Westport, Conn. (Ammoland.com) – Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, announces that Liberty Ammunition has introduced its Ultra-Lights round featuring Shell Shock Technologies’ revolutionary NAS3 casings.

The new Liberty Ammunition Ultra-Lights are the Civil Defense rounds taken one step further. Liberty Ammunition’s innovative projectiles have been added to Shell Shock Technologies’ groundbreaking NAS3 casings. The 9mm Ultra-Lights total cartridge weighs only 93 grains, and is 52 percent lighter than standard 125 grain 9mm lead jacketed hollow-points.

“We are truly excited and proud to have our cutting-edge casings be a part of Liberty Ammunition’s innovative new Ultra-Light round,” said Craig Knight, CEO of Shell Shock Technologies.

Ultra-Lights Ballistic Performance:

Total Cartridge Weight: 93 Grains Projectile Weight: 50 Grains Velocity: > 2,000 feet per second Kinetic Energy: > 450 ft. lbs. Permanent Cavity: 3 ½” W x 10-13” D Accuracy: < 1” at 25 meters

Liberty Ammunition’s Ultra-Lights projectiles are copper monolithic with nickel plating and are turned on a precision CNC machine for consistency and accuracy. They are lightweight, extremely fast projectiles, with a large diameter deep hollow-point cavity.

Our ammo penetrates barriers well, but when this cavity fills with soft tissue/liquid, the hydraulic pressure explodes the sidewalls of the projectile in a starburst-shaped pattern creating a devastating wound with multiple channels that cover a much greater area inside the target. Combined with Shell Shock Technologies’ two-piece cases, the new Ultra-Lights are the ultimate self-defense round.

About Shell Shock’s NAS3 Cases:

Shell Shock’s NAS3 9mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases, offer greater lubricity, and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out or damage

breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2x stronger), and elasticity in comparison to brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack, or grow (stretch). They are fully reloadable (using S3 Reload dies) and can be reloaded many more times than brass cases. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and for easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility), rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124-grain FMJ bullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell Shock Technologies, LLC is an early-stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shock is a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military, and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com