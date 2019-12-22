Tasmanian Tiger has Your Backpack Covered

Miramar, Fla. – (Ammolannd.com) – Tasmanian Tiger, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., offer protective covers for backpacks and bags to keep gear secure, weather tight and ready for transport. The TT Pack Cover fits over backpacks up to 85 liters in volume. With a roll-top pack closure and roll closure with a clear pocket for documents or name tags, the TT Pack Cover is ideal for air travel, protecting the backpack from travel abuse. It comes in black or olive for an MSRP of $24.95.

Another practical protective cover by Tasmanian Tiger is the TT Travel Cover in Medium and Large sizes for backpacks and bags. It is water-resistant with a triple PU coating and a zipper closure. It features a detachable, size adjustable carrying strap, and a hook-and-loop section for patches. A large clear pocket allows for easy access to travel documents or name tags. The TT Travel Cover comes in black or olive and retails for $49.95 for the medium size and $69.95 for the large size.

View the 2020 Tasmanian Tiger digital catalog here.

View the 2020 Tasmanian Tiger digital catalog here.





About Tasmanian Tiger®

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked prior to leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com