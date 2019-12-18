The Tasmanian Tiger TT Modular Sling Pack 20

Miramar, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – Tasmanian Tiger®, a tactical nylon line of products distributed exclusively for the US market by Proforce Equipment, Inc., announces their newest sling-style day pack as the TT Modular Sling Pack 20.

Sling packs are traditionally identified by the diagonal shoulder strap that allows the user to simply “sling” the pack across one shoulder and wear it comfortably without slippage. The TT Modular Sling Pack 20 is ambidextrous for both right- and left-hand users. The back of the Sling Pack 20 is padded for superior comfort and also features a zip compartment, perfect for personal documents. Additionally, the shoulder strap can be detached and stowed away leaving two rugged handles for easy grab and go. The detachable shoulder strap can also be used as a warrior belt. The main compartment of the Sling Pack 20 opens completely allowing for easy access, and the rear compartment has lateral access. The front features two front pockets and the front and sides have laser-cut MOLLE for the addition of more pouches or gear. Internally, the Sling Pack 20 features large MOLLE hook and loop panels for attaching more accessory panels.

The TT Modular Sling Pack 20 is 20” x 9” x 5” with a 20-liter volume and weighs 35 oz. empty. It is made from 700 Denier Cordura® and available in black, olive, and coyote. The totally customizable TT Modular Sling Pack 20 retails for $139.00.

About Tasmanian Tiger

Tasmanian Tiger®, a division of Tatonka GmbH, is an international brand founded in 1999 to provide user-design driven nylon products to elite warfighters and law enforcement in Europe and Asia. From prototype to production, all products are manufactured in the company’s own facilities, thus ensuring a consistently high level of quality throughout the production processes. All products are quality checked prior to leaving the facility and checked regularly by independent international test centers. www.tasmaniantigerusa.com