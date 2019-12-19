The Ultimate Under the Tree Gift, the Regard MC Deluxe Pistol

Cocoa, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.), importers of select quality and affordable handguns, rifles, and shotguns, are proud to introduce the newest model to the Girsan Regard line of pistols, the Regard MC Deluxe.

Based on the Beretta 92 design, Girsan developed the Regard single-action pistol which has won the favor of the Turkish military and law enforcement for many years and is also a NATO approved sidearm, meaning that the Regard series of pistols feature Mil-spec parts and are manufactured to some of the highest international quality standards.

The Regard MC Deluxe is truly a work of art and highly collectible, but this beautifully finished pistol is more at home putting 9mm rounds downrange. The gold-plated semi-auto features a hand-engraved design with matte-black controls and beautifully figured laminated grips. Additionally, this unique pistol features an ambi-safety, a drift adjustable sight, decocker, and an accessory rail in front of the trigger guard on the frame.

EAA’s newest member of the Girsan Regard family, the MC Deluxe will be available soon.

EAA Regard MC Deluxe Specifications:

Model: Regard MC Deluxe

Calibers: 9mm

Action: SA

BBL: 4.9”

Mag. Cap: 18 +1 rounds

OAL: 8.6”

Height: 5.5”

Width: 1.375”

Weight: 2.15 lbs.

MSRP: $705.00

About European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.):

Based in Florida and founded in the early 1990s, European American Armory Corporation (EAA Corp.) has brought value to firearms owners with an array of right-priced, affordable handguns, rifles, and pistols from respectable international manufacturers. EAA Corp’s mission has always been “good quality products at reasonable prices.” www.eaacorp.com