Thompson Auto-Ordnance Introduces Bootlegger Series Thompson & 1911

Greeley, PA – (Ammoland.com) – Thompson Auto-Ordnance, maker of the famous “Tommy Gun” and other classic firearms throughout history, is proud to introduce the Bootlegger Firearms Series Thompson and 1911.

The Thompson is often called the “gun that made the 20’s roar”, but it was not the only reason for that saying. In fast cars with loads of moonshine, 1920’s bootleggers roared down country roads, evading the law and delivering white lightning to speakeasies. Lawmen raced after the motor bandits, wielding Tommy Guns and 1911s. It was not long before Hollywood depicted these duels on the big screen. The Roaring 20’s blazed a trail into American pop culture and history. MSRP for the Bootlegger Thompson is $2,309 (T1-14C2) and for the Bootlegger 1911 is $1,215 (1911BKOC2).

Auto-Ordnance’s latest custom guns commemorate the era with the “Bootlegger” Thompson and 1911. Each gun is artfully engraved with depictions of 1920s autos, newspaper print, wanted posters, and historical images from the time. The Thompson barrel is marked “Speakeasy”. The 1911 slide and Thompson receiver are engraved “Bootlegger Prohibition Edition”, and “Proof Tennessee Moonshine”. Beautiful scrollwork covers the American Walnut wood furniture, and sections of the steel. The finish is distressed Midnight Blue Cerakote with a clear coating overlayed. The wood furniture is also distressed and then stained. The Thompson features a 16.5” barrel, 20 round stick, and 50 round drum magazines. The 1911 features a 5” barrel and one seven-round magazine. Both guns are chambered in .45 ACP. The Thompson Bootlegger Series is now shipping and is an exclusive product offered through Big Rock Sports.

Kahr Firearms Group partners with Outlaw Ordnance on the design and promotion of custom firearm projects. Outlaw Ordnance is based in West Monroe, Louisiana. A dynamically growing company, Outlaw Ordnance is changing the firearm industry through custom design and innovation. Check out their Instagram Channels to see what else is new.

Kahr Firearms Group, formed in 2012, includes Kahr Arms, Auto-Ordnance and Magnum Research. KFG Headquarters reside in Greeley, Pennsylvania. Kahr Arms produces small concealable handguns in .380, 9mm, .40 and .45ACP. Auto-Ordnance is the maker of the famous “Tommy Gun”, M1 Carbine and WW2 GI Model 1911. Magnum Research Inc., designer and producer of the world-renowned Desert Eagle Pistol, Baby Eagle, MLR .22LR and .22Mag Rifles and BFR Revolvers. All three companies are proudly located in the USA.