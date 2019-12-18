U.S. Firearms Ownership Continues to Grow – This Week on Tom Gresham’s Gun Talk

Mandeville, LA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Just how many firearms do U.S. civilians own, and which guns are increasing in popularity? Plus, new releases from Ruger, gun rights in Ohio, and much more, this week on Tom Gresham's Gun Talk® Radio, the original nationally-syndicated talk show about guns and the shooting sports.

National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Joe Bartozzi breaks down production figures and stats about gun ownership in the U.S., what the most popular guns are, and more. Read their full report here.

Also talking with Tom this week: Ruger’s Mark Gurney joins Tom to discuss a slew of new releases, including the Scout rifle in .350 Legend, plus additional Hawkeye Hunter rifles and Mark IV pistols.

And Buckeye Firearms Association's Jim Irvine brings the latest on the gun rights front from Ohio. Read more at www.buckeyefirearms.org.

As always, call in to 866-TALK-GUN with your comments, questions, and range reports.

And don’t forget to tune in to Tom Gresham’s Gun Talk for another live show on Sunday, December 29th!

