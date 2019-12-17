U.S. Optics Launches the Foundation Series Line of Optics

Connelly Springs, NC. – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. Optics is pleased to announce the release of its new flagship variable-power riflescope line, the Foundation Series.

The Foundation Series™ is domestically manufactured and establishes a new standard for reliability, durability, and performance for which US Optics™ is renown, and will replace the current line of B-series optics. All Foundation Series™ models will be available in Q1 2020 through U.S. Optics’ national distributor and dealer network and direct from the U.S. Optics™ website. All open B-Series sales orders are eligible for a free upgrade to the equivalent Foundation Series™ model.

“We’re incredibly excited to release a new optics series that defines the core of US Optics’ mission, our Foundation: smart & intuitive design, unparalleled quality & durability, and commitment to domestic manufacturing,” says U.S. Optics™ President, Pat Harrigan. “As we continue to build upon the legacy and drive the future of US Optics™, we will do so upon a Foundation that sets a standard our Company and our Customers will be proud of.”

The Foundation Series™ incorporates and improves upon core components that U.S. Optics™ has developed, proven, and popularized in over 29 years of optics industry leadership. The Foundation Series™ is machined from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum and features a low profile ER3K elevation knob with a Zero Stop, capped US#1 windage knob, adjustable integrated parallax and illumination knob, rapid adjustable 180° magnification throw, and customizable options to easily meet the needs of every end-user

Features:

• Durable, Dependable, and Ergonomic ER3K Elevation Knob with Zero Stop

• Double Stacked 1/10 MIL or ¼ IPHY marks for use across first and second revolutions

• Redesigned Capped US#1 Windage Knob

• 34mm tube across the entire Foundation Series™ line

• Compact turret section for compatibility with commonly used mounts

• Integrated Parallax and Push Button Illumination Control

• Type III Black Hard Anodized Finished or Customizable Cerakote™ Finish

• Waterproof and Shockproof

• 180° Magnification Throw

Models include:

FDN FX10 10x42mm ($1999)

FDN 10X 1.8-10x42mm ($2499)

FDN 17X 3.2-17x50mm ($2899)

FDN 25X 5-25x52mm ($3449)

To learn more about the Foundation Series™, visit usoptics.com/foundation-series.





About U.S. Optics:

U.S. Optics™ is a U.S. manufacturer of custom riflescopes and optics for 29 years. In this span of time the functionality, durability and clarity of our optics has evolved through research and development efforts, invaluable end user feedback, design innovation and proven engineering principles. A family of core products has emerged from U.S. Optics™ as a result of our dedication and perseverance to build the best optics available for the precision shooter.