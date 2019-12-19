USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a crazy-cheap price on the Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24Mm Riflescope & 30mm mounting rings for just $299.99 with FREE Shipping after coupon code “STRIKEEAGLE” (in all caps). At this price, even Amazon can not touch this deal on a super well-built riflescope.
Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8x24mm AR-BDC2 Reticle Riflescope – SE-1824-1
Magnification: 1-8 x
Objective Lens Diameter: 24mm
Eye Relief: 3.5″
Field of View: 116.6-14.4ft/100 yards
Tube Size: 30mm
Turret Style: Capped
Adjustment Graduation: 1/2 MOA
Travel Per Rotation: 44 MOA
Max Elevation Adjustment: 100 MOA
Max Windage Adjustment: 100 MOA
Parallax Setting: 100 yards
Length: 10″
Weight: 16.5 oz
Optimize the versatility, functionality and quick-handling attributes of your AR-15 with the Strike Eagle 1-8×24. A true 1X on the low end of its 8X zoom range, the Strike Eagle 1-8×24 intrinsically adapts to a wide range of scenarios, letting shooters engage targets from point-blank out to extended ranges. Home defense, competition, recreational shooting, feral hog “removal” and any task between, this scope is up for whatever you want to throw at it.
High quality, fully multi-coated lenses serve up a sharp image, impressive sight picture, and optimal low-light performance. The illuminated, glass-etched BDC reticle subtends with popular .556 cartridges. Center target dot with surrounding halo promotes instinctually fast target acquisition and shot execution. Take the performance of your AR to new heights with the Strike Eagle 1-8×24.
Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Ring Mount, 2-Inch Offset – CM-202
Length: 5.89”
Height: 1.59”
Weight: 6.7 oz.
Material: Aluminum
The Vortex Sport Cantilever mount is used for 30mm telescopic sights onto flattop style AR-15 rifles. The 2-inch offset of the mount positions the scope in a forward position to provide appropriate eye relief and head placement.
Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24mm Riflescope & 30mm Ring Mount $299.99 FREES&H
The Vortex Strike Eagle is well-reviewed:
Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24mm Riflescope & 30mm Ring Mount Cart Check 12/19/2019:
Daily Gun Deals are the short-term money saving deals AmmoLand News' Editors search out each day on the world wide web. Be forewarned that many of these deals will sell quickly or expire by the time you read them, but hey we tried. When we find sweet deals on gun products, we need we will be passing along those tips to AmmoLand News readers so you can save cash too. We have your back. Click the product name link for more info and to buy online.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, please subscribe to our daily emails list here.
Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
The link works and the discount code works but it needs to be in capitals without any spaces. I ordered 2 saving $300.
Offer of $299 is disingenuous because the code does not work on palmetto and I get no response to inquiries. Came back in stock for $489 and coupon code doesn’t work so… ?
great prices
I have an strike eagle 1-6×24 AR-BDC Scope, and the exact Vortex cantilever mount. CM-202.
Both are new in original packaging never mounted. If Ammoland will allow it I will let it go for the
same sale price or possibly a good best offer slightly less than the sale price.
I’m interested, shoot me a message at [email protected]