Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24mm Riflescope & 30mm Ring Mount $299.99 FREES&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a crazy-cheap price on the Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8X24Mm Riflescope & 30mm mounting rings for just $299.99 with FREE Shipping after coupon code “STRIKEEAGLE” (in all caps). At this price, even Amazon can not touch this deal on a super well-built riflescope.

Vortex Strike Eagle 1-8x24mm AR-BDC2 Reticle Riflescope – SE-1824-1 Magnification: 1-8 x

Objective Lens Diameter: 24mm

Eye Relief: 3.5″

Field of View: 116.6-14.4ft/100 yards

Tube Size: 30mm

Turret Style: Capped

Adjustment Graduation: 1/2 MOA

Travel Per Rotation: 44 MOA

Max Elevation Adjustment: 100 MOA

Max Windage Adjustment: 100 MOA

Parallax Setting: 100 yards

Length: 10″

Weight: 16.5 oz Optimize the versatility, functionality and quick-handling attributes of your AR-15 with the Strike Eagle 1-8×24. A true 1X on the low end of its 8X zoom range, the Strike Eagle 1-8×24 intrinsically adapts to a wide range of scenarios, letting shooters engage targets from point-blank out to extended ranges. Home defense, competition, recreational shooting, feral hog “removal” and any task between, this scope is up for whatever you want to throw at it. High quality, fully multi-coated lenses serve up a sharp image, impressive sight picture, and optimal low-light performance. The illuminated, glass-etched BDC reticle subtends with popular .556 cartridges. Center target dot with surrounding halo promotes instinctually fast target acquisition and shot execution. Take the performance of your AR to new heights with the Strike Eagle 1-8×24. Vortex Sport Cantilever 30mm Ring Mount, 2-Inch Offset – CM-202 Length: 5.89”

Height: 1.59”

Weight: 6.7 oz.

Material: Aluminum The Vortex Sport Cantilever mount is used for 30mm telescopic sights onto flattop style AR-15 rifles. The 2-inch offset of the mount positions the scope in a forward position to provide appropriate eye relief and head placement.

