5.11 Stryke Pants, for the Range, in the Field and at Church

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Tom reviews the 5.11 Stryke Pant and ends up wearing them to church. They are that nice.



Idaho – -(AmmoLand.com)- As I said in an earlier 5.11 product review, I met with Kristen Gooding, the marketing guru for 5.11 at the 2020 SHOT Show and as you can imagine, I was impressed with a lot of their gear. Which leads us into this second review on their 5.11 Stryke Pants. Last time I reviewed their 2 ABR Pro Pants. After reviewing both options I can’t really say that I prefer one above the other. They both have a few different features but both worked well for me. So I like them both!

Feature-wise there are a few differences in each pant so let’s cover those. The 5.11 Stryke Pants have a pouch on both sides to carry your folder. Just slide it in and slide the clip over the outside of the pocket. I love this pouch because carrying my folder in it, that allows me to have full access to my normal pocket. (The 2 ABR Pro Pants has one on the right side but a similar pouch on the left with a flap that Velcro’s over the top). The two pockets are advertised as being big enough to carry your cell phone but mine won’t fit in them?

The 5.11 Stryke Pants also has two semi-large cargo pockets on both sides as do the 2 ABR Pro pants with a little different design. When running around town I can easily throw my Bersa Thunder .380 with a Black Rhino Concealment Trigger Guard in the Stryke Pants' pocket and if you’re a lefty then you’re in luck because as stated above, there is a similar pocket on the left side. But, the pockets on the 5.11 Stryke Pants also have two pouches in each pocket that can hold extra clips. (Or if you’re an old timer-a flip phone).

The Stryke pants have a snap backed up by a button. I’d probably recommend wearing the 2 ABR Pro Pants over the Stryke Pants because the 2 ABR Pro pants are buttoned shut while the Stryke pants have a heavy-duty snap to keep them on. Wearing them intermittently back and forth you’ll likely forget which method they’re held on by and try to pop open the button. Probably a very minor detail but humans are creatures of habit. And as a side note, I like that the belt loops are big enough that I can wear my thicker belts with them. I don’t like wearing thin belts when carrying a holster plus, a majority of my belts are thicker in nature.

I like that the back pockets have a flap that is held down by a heavy-duty Velcro patch. That way I feel comfortable carrying my billfold or other important items in the pocket without the fear of getting pickpocketed. That would be enough of a disaster to lose your money but to lose your ID while on a trip and not to be able to board a plane to fly home could be doubly devastating. I’ve worried about that numerous times as much as I fly, so consequently, I usually carry my billfold in my front pocket.

I got my 5.11 Styrke Pants in the khaki color but they come in 11 different color options. They will fit great into my outdoor world whether I'm fishing, hunting or backpacking. And like all of their pants, they are not only functional but nice looking and can be worn as semi-nice casual wear. In fact, I plan on wearing mine to Church tomorrow.

The 5.11 Stryke pants have an MSRP of $74.99 and as is usual, we will close with the specs:

5.11 Stryke Pants Features Details:

65% polyester/ 35% cotton mechanical stretch Flex-Tac® ripstop, 6.8-oz., Teflon™ finish

Flex-Tac® mechanical stretch provides lasting durability that moves with you

Teflon™ finish resists water, dirt, and stains for longer wear

Front pockets sized for EDC items

Self- adjusting tunnel waistband

Gusseted construction

Articulated knees

Internal knee pad ready

Bartacking at major seams and stress points

12 total pockets, including double-deep cargo pockets

Rinse washed

YKK® zippers and Prym® snaps

Imported





About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you're having trouble.”