Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Natchez Shooters Supply has a coupon code “D200224C” that gets you 1000 rounds of 22LR Remington Golden Bullet Rimfire Ammunition for $304.99 at check out. That is a great buy on a huge amount of ammo but you need to decide and act fast as the code is set to expire at Midnight 02/26/2020. Your shipping results may vary.

Remington Golden Bullet Rimfire Ammunition is one of the available .22 Rimfire choices from Remington. Manufacturer: Remington

Caliber: .22 LR

Grain: 36 gr

Bullet Type: HP

Rounds: 6300 Like the other ammo choices, this product is perfect for a range of activities, including small-game hunting, practice plinking, teaching beginner shooters, and match shooting.

6300 Rounds of 22LR Remington Golden Bullet Rimfire Ammo $304.99 or $0.048each CODE

Related Product Reviews, not the exact product:

2LR Remington Golden Bullet Rimfire Ammo Deal Cart Check 02/25/2020:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!