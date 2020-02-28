Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a sale on a 1000 round bulk pack of CCI Blazer 9mm 115 grain ammunition that you can get down to $184.99 with FREE shipping. That is $0.184 each and that is a great price on one thousand rounds of 9mm Luger. Compare this deal with free shipping, to the same product here with extra shipping charges..

Blazer Brass 9mm is loaded in reloadable brass cases for added value as well as FMJ round nose casings for added performance. Don't miss your opportunity to get 1000 rounds of quality, well-built ammunition with FREE shipping for your next trip to the range.

Caliber: 9mm

Bullet Type: Full Metal Jacket Round Nose

Bullet Weight: 115 GR

Muzzle Energy: 323 ft. lbs.

Muzzle Velocity: 1145 fps

Boxes per Case: 1,000 Bulk Packaged

Application: Performance/Protection

Casing Material: Brass

