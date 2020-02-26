Brownells Debuts California-Compliant Retro Rifles

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- For the first time ever, Brownells is offering California-compliant versions of some models of its popular Retro Rifles, making it possible for California residents to get their own cosmetically-correct copies of iconic rifle designs.

The California-compliant Retro Rifles are listed on the Brownells website for pre-order and will be in stock and shipping by March.

Modified so a magazine cannot be removed without disassembling the firearm, California-compliant Retro Rifles are available in both 5.56mm and 7.62X51 and will ship with a 10-round magazine included.

“We’ve never had a Brownells-branded gun purpose-built to comply with California laws before,” said Brownells Director of Product Management Paul Levy. “We have a lot of customers in California, and wanted to make some of our most-popular products available for them.”

California-compliant Retro Rifles include the following models:

BRN-601 CA 5.56, #100-039-910, $1,599.99 retail

BRN-605 CA 5.56, #100-039-914, $1,599.99 retail

BRN-PROTO CA 5.56, #100-039-913, $1,829.99 retail

BRN-10A CA 308, #100-039-911, $2,149.99 retail

BRN-10B CA 308, #100-039-912, $1,899.99 retail

To see the California-compliant models and the rest of Brownells Retro Rifle series, visit Brownells.com.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools, and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram