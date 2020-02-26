Brownells Debuts California-Compliant Retro Rifles

U.S.A. –-(Ammoland.com)- For the first time ever, Brownells is offering California-compliant versions of some models of its popular Retro Rifles, making it possible for California residents to get their own cosmetically-correct copies of iconic rifle designs.
The California-compliant Retro Rifles are listed on the Brownells website for pre-order and will be in stock and shipping by March.
Modified so a magazine cannot be removed without disassembling the firearm, California-compliant Retro Rifles are available in both 5.56mm and 7.62X51 and will ship with a 10-round magazine included.
“We’ve never had a Brownells-branded gun purpose-built to comply with California laws before,” said Brownells Director of Product Management Paul Levy. “We have a lot of customers in California, and wanted to make some of our most-popular products available for them.”
California-compliant Retro Rifles include the following models:
- BRN-601 CA 5.56, #100-039-910, $1,599.99 retail
- BRN-605 CA 5.56, #100-039-914, $1,599.99 retail
- BRN-PROTO CA 5.56, #100-039-913, $1,829.99 retail
- BRN-10A CA 308, #100-039-911, $2,149.99 retail
- BRN-10B CA 308, #100-039-912, $1,899.99 retail
To see the California-compliant models and the rest of Brownells Retro Rifle series, visit Brownells.com.
About Brownells
Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools, and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Instead of trying to comply with Commiefornia, all gun & ammo manufacturers need to unite and agree to REFUSE TO DO BUSINESS WITH CA GOVERNMENT. NO SALES OF GUNS & AMMO TO ANY CA AGENCY. And if they did that, maybe tactical equipment merchants would do the same. If they want to restrict us, then we need to SHUT THEM DOWN.
It’s a wonder why any gun owner would still want to live in Commiefornia. The state government and many local governments disavow the rights guaranteed to citizens under the Constitution and they get rich in the process.
Reminds me of when Land Rover attempted to reenter the US market with its iconic Defender in the 1990’s. In an attempt to be compliant with US laws (NAS) in 1993 they came up with a Defender that just wasn’t quite right. Always ridiculous US regulations in one form or another it seems.
Thank God that President Trump is slashing regulations. By 2024 nearly all that nonsense should be GONE.
“Government isn’t the solution, government is the PROBLEM!” – President Ronald Reagan