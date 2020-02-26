Cincinnati Women Attending CCW Class Re-Define ‘Woke’ ~ VIDEO

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- When nearly 180 women from the Cincinnati, Ohio area attended a concealed-carry certification class, learning the fundamentals of personal protection with firearms, they “re-defined the term ‘woke,’” according to the chairman of the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, 179 women from one of the largest black congregations in Cincinnati jammed into the basement of the New Prospect Baptist Church, learning the fundamentals of firearms safety and handgun marksmanship. The report said it was one of the largest women-only concealed carry classes ever held in the Buckeye State.

“We’ve heard lots of rhetoric over the years about ‘common-sense gun safety,’ but this event in Cincinnati was genuine gun safety in action,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “This event was designed to familiarize women with firearms and their safe use, and I was genuinely impressed by the attendance. Good for these ladies and good for the church for allowing this class to be held.”

Women paid a small fee to underwrite the use of the church space, underscoring their seriousness. The course was taught by certified instructors and was the idea of Pastor Rev. Damon Lynch III and Cincinnati Councilman Jeff Pastor.

“The Citizens Committee supports the notion of voluntary firearms training,” Gottlieb observed, “and we can only applaud all of those who attended the nine-hour course because they reportedly faced some unpleasant weather to get there. “We’re convinced the proverbial pendulum is swinging back toward true common sense when so many women get past the demonization and fear-mongering about firearms,” he added. “Whether the people who attended this course just wanted to know about firearms safety, or learn the fundamentals necessary to defend themselves, they can be justifiably proud of themselves, and so are we.”

With more than 650,000 members and supporters nationwide, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms (www.ccrkba.org) is one of the nation's premier gun rights organizations. As a non-profit organization, the Citizens Committee is dedicated to preserving firearms freedoms through active lobbying of elected officials and facilitating grass-roots organization of gun rights activists in local communities throughout the United States.