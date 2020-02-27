Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Palmetto State Armory has a great buy on the Vortex Venom Red Dot in 3 MOA model VMD-3103 for just $189.99 with FREE Shipping after coupon code “VENOM” in the cart at check out. Compare that price to the same item here or even here and you see why this is a great deal.

Make an AR, pistol, or shotgun even more poisonous with the Venom Red Dot sight. A 3 MOA dot promotes rapid target acquisition while providing a precise point of aim—getting shots down range and on target fast. The durable, machined aluminum housing ensures the unit will stand up to whatever you throw at it. High-quality, fully multi-coated lens offers a clean, wide field of view. Our top-load system makes changing the CR 1632 battery a snap and alleviates the need to remove the sight when switching the power source. The power and dot intensity controls are conveniently located on the left side of the unit. Flush 1 MOA windage and elevation adjustments are super sleek and make sighting in a breeze. The Venom comes with a Picatinny mount—weighs 1.6 ounces with mount.

The Vortex Venom Red Dot is well-reviewed:

Vortex Venom Red Dot Deal Cart Check 02/27/2020:

