Hawke Optics Announces New Vantage 30 WA FFP Riflescopes For 2020

Value and Extreme Performance Blend in Two New Vantage 30 Wide-Angle First-Focal Plane Scope Models.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Hawke Optics, a world leader in high-quality sporting optics with outstanding performance in the field at an amazing value to consumers, proudly adds new Vantage 30 WA FFP riflescopes to the line for 2020.

Hawke Optics Vantage 30 WA FFP Riflescopes

These wide-angle, first focal plane riflescopes offer long-range accuracy and outstanding quality at a price that is easier on the budget than the competition. With both the 4-16×50 Vantage 30 WA FFP and 6-24×50 Vantage 30 WA FFP scopes, the First Focal Plane Half Mil-Dot reticle increases in size as you increase the magnification. At the lowest setting, the reticle works similarly to a red-dot scope for shooting.

At the highest magnification, the reticle fills the view window. This provides range-finding abilities as the Half Mil hash marks on the reticle remain true, making it easier to estimate bullet drop at longer distances. FFP scopes are generally more expensive to produce, but that’s why you will want the Vantage advantage. Both models of Hawke Vantage 30 WA FFP scopes are built on a 30mm mono-tube frames with 1»10 MRAD exposed and locking turrets and side focus with infinite parallax adjustment. Each has 11 layer fully multi-coated optics for excellent clarity and are nitrogen purged to be water, shock, and fog proof.

They feature glass-etched reticles with adjustable red and green illumination with a Rheostat on saddle letting you select five levels of brightness. Get on target quickly with the fast focus eyeball and high torque zoom ring. Lens covers and battery included. These features and the value of the scope, make the Hawke Vantage 30 WA FFP a versatile optic for your shooting needs. Rest easy in your purchase knowing the Vantage 30 WA FFP models carry Hawke’s No-Fault Lifetime Warranty. No questions asked – it’s covered. Hawke continues to accomplish its goal of bringing the highest quality, best value optics to the user.





About Hawke #VISIONACCOMPLISHED.

Hawke is a worldwide market leader at the forefront of optical performance with class-leading innovation and design offering a complete line of sport optics from rifle, crossbow, shotgun and air gun scopes to binoculars, spotting scopes and accessories. Accuracy, strength and precision; Hawke optics blend iconic design, exceptional engineering and unrivalled craftsmanship to create an unforgettable viewing experience. As awareness of Hawke Sport Optics continues to grow, more customers are trusting Hawke as the unquestioned industry leader in optics. Learn more at www.hawkeoptics.com.