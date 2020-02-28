Need Help Figuring Out Which Gas Mask To Buy For Coronavirus?

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- There has been loads of speculation and discussion on what protection will work to keep you safe from the COVID-19 virus. It is pretty clear from most of the reports that the surgical facemasks are only good for keeping you from spreading water-borne virus germs. As far as protection, they do help keep you from touching your face but they don't fit tight enough to keep particles that are already in the air from getting past the mask.

The only proven protection is a traditional gas mask designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense) if you are determined to spend some money and be prepared the MIRA Safety CM-7M Military CBRD Gas Mask is the gear you must own and train with. It is deployed in active duty with 100's of government agencies across the globe and it is the one we recommend if you want the tactical advantage of being able to shoulder and accurately shoot your defensive rifle.

