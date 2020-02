New this Week on Shooting USA – Cowboy Fast Draw World Championship

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- The game is Single Action Fast Draw, as near as we come in the 21st century to the OK Corral. 300 Gunfighters mosey into Fallon, Nevada, dressed to reflect their cowboy alias, and ready to draw and shoot wax bullets from Old West holsters. The winning results are speeds down to a third of a second.

Plus, John shoots and reports the new IDPA Pistol Caliber Carbine National match at Talladega.

The Uzi is historic full-auto fire.

Colt introduces the return of the Python. MORE INFO

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On the Sportsman Canada Channel

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA

Sportsman Canada Channel is available in 750,000 Canadian Households. Find the channel and find us north of the Border.

Subscribe to see all our shows as often as you like at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/shootingusa

Jim

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 27th Year

About Shooting USA:

Jim Scoutten, America's Most Watched Firearms Reporter, has been on the beat for 25 years, reporting the stories of the Shooting Sports and the Firearms Industry. The show produces a series of popular segments focusing on historical guns, the personalities in the sport and industry, insider reports from gun tests, and practical tips from shooting sports pros. The show appeals to shooting sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels by providing practical tips on safely handling, modifying and repairing their favorite guns.

For more information, please visit www.ShootingUSA.com